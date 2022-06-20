Anzeige
Montag, 20.06.2022
PR Newswire
20.06.2022 | 12:40
Golem Factory GmbH: Reality NFT powered by Golem Network's decentralized solutions

ZUG, Switzerland, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Landlord Go is a revolutionary augmented reality geolocation property trading game which is the biggest of its kind in the world. Every day, it allows 6 million players to buy, sell, or even collect rent on some of the most recognizable landmarks and buildings on the planet, such as the Eiffel Tower or Empire State Building. Landlord Go has transformed the gaming landscape and a new project is set to be released: Reality NFT, powered by Golem Network's decentralized solutions. Now, engaging with premium content on Landlord Go will generate passive income for Reality NFT holders.