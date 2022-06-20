- (PLX AI) - Granges shares jumped 9% after the company said second-quarter sales volume would come in at more than 90% of last year's level.
- • Meanwhile, profit margins are continuing to improve compared to the first quarter, as the company is making price adjustments that increasingly compensate for cost rises
- • This could translate into a Q2 EBIT of at least SEK 342 million, analysts at Carnegie said
- • That is 15% above current consensus estimates
- • Granges shares traded up 9.3% at SEK 85.30 shortly after lunchtime in Stockholm
