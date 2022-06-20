DJ Lyxor MSCI Brazil UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI Brazil UCITS ETF - Acc (RIOL LN) Lyxor MSCI Brazil UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 20-Jun-2022 / 12:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI Brazil UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 17-Jun-2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 16.4974

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 14658138

CODE: RIOL LN

ISIN: LU1900066207

