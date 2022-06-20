GB Group (GBG) reported strong underlying revenue growth for FY22 while profitability growth reflected the resumption of investment in the business. GBG has demonstrated the ability to navigate challenges with its performance over the COVID-19 pandemic and we view its diversified business (by geography and vertical) as a strength in an uncertain market environment. Our forecasts are substantially unchanged and in our view the valuation has become increasingly detached from the company's growth potential.

