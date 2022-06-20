Bossard Holding AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results

Invitation Audio Webcast Presentation of Bossard's semi-annual results 2022



20.06.2022 / 13:01



Bossard will release its semi-annual report 2022 on Thursday, July 21, 2022. We are pleased to invite you to our audio webcast where Dr. Daniel Bossard, CEO and Stephan Zehnder, CFO will present to you the financial result of the first half of 2022. The webcast will be held in English. Date Thursday, July 21, 2022 Time 2:00 pm until 3:00 pm (CET/Swiss time) Venue Audio Webcast Speakers Dr. Daniel Bossard, CEO Stephan Zehnder, CFO Dial-in link - audio webcast live Click here for dial-in

Dial-in link - phone conference and Q&A

Click here for dial-in Please dial-in using following numbers: CH: +41445806522 DE: +4969201744220 FR: +33170709502 IT: +390236006663 UK: +442030092470 USA: +18774230830 CAN: +14162164179 PIN: 43621033# For further information, please contact: Stephan Zehnder, CFO Phone +41 41 749 65 86 E-mail investor@bossard.com We look forward to your participation. Kind regards, Dr. Daniel Bossard Stephan Zehnder CEO CFO Bossard Holding AG

