Bossard Holding AG
/ Key word(s): Half Year Results
Bossard will release its semi-annual report 2022 on Thursday, July 21, 2022. We are pleased to invite you to our audio webcast where Dr. Daniel Bossard, CEO and Stephan Zehnder, CFO will present to you the financial result of the first half of 2022. The webcast will be held in English.
Dial-in link - audio webcast live
Click here for dial-in
Click here for dial-in
Please dial-in using following numbers:
For further information, please contact:
Stephan Zehnder, CFO
Phone +41 41 749 65 86
E-mail investor@bossard.com
We look forward to your participation.
Kind regards,
Bossard Holding AG
Tel.: +41 41 749 65 86
