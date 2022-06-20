BAT (British American Tobacco): From Motors to Music: VELO Celebrates the Return of Fans with the Ultimate Global Experience

Bringing the worlds of music and motorsport together, Tomorrowland, in partnership with VELO and the McLaren Formula 1 Team, offer one lucky fan a once-in-a-lifetime experience, including a worldwide celebration.

LONDON, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 2021 marked an exciting moment for the worlds of music and motorsport as VELO donated its spot on the McLaren F1 car to its partner, Tomorrowland, creating the world's fastest flyer for the event. This year, VELO has once again offered its coveted spot on the car to Tomorrowland and has gone one step further by working with Tomorrowland to offer one lucky fan the ultimate papaya ticket, taking them on a global celebration from Paddock Club to performances. VELO is shining a light on the devoted communities behind two of its biggest partners - the McLaren F1 Team and Tomorrowland - celebrating the love and passion fans have for them. Giving fans unexpected experiences is at the heart of the VELO brand, and this coveted ticket will take one lucky fan on a global tour, from celebrating in Austria with McLaren F1 team, to Ushuaia in Ibiza and on to Tomorrowland in Belgium.

Tomorrowland at the Austrian GP

Continuing its support of the live music and events industry, VELO is celebrating the long-awaited return of fans to physical festivals and raising awareness for the people of tomorrow at Tomorrowland's epic three weekend-long festival (15th - 17th, 22nd - 24th and 29th - 31st July) by gifting its coveted placements on the McLaren F1 cars to feature the festival's logo. Tomorrowland will be featured on the McLaren F1 cars throughout the Austrian GP weekend on July 10th.

As a mark of its ongoing support of the music and motorsport industries, Tomorrowland is leveraging the global audiences of the Austrian GP to drive visibility of the festival, encouraging Tomorrowland fans to engage with and attend the world's largest music festival, which will continue to introduce new and established talent to audiences across the world.

Crazy Weekend

Celebrating the fans of music and motorsport, VELO has connected two of its biggest global partners - Tomorrowland and the McLaren F1 Team - to help Tomorrowland offer lucky fans the opportunity of a lifetime with a crazy weekend. Held over 10 days and across 3 countries, the party, hosted by Tomorrowland, gives fans the chance to take part in a Velo x McLaren F1 experience, meet Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike at Ushuaia at the party in Ibiza called 'Tomorrowland presents: Dimitri Vegas & Like', and experience the ultimate Tomorrowland celebration in Belgium seeing world-renowned artists. Together, VELO, the McLaren F1 Team and Tomorrowland are bringing the world together to celebrate the fans of music and motorsports.

John Beasley, Group Head of Brand Building, BAT, comments: "No one expected to see a music festival on the car at the F1 Austria GP 2022, but that's what we delivered, and this year it's all about putting fans in the heart of what we do for VELO. Our partnerships with Tomorrowland and McLaren F1 Team go beyond our passion for music and motorsport. It is about a collective love of creativity and innovation that drives unexpected fan experiences, giving back to the fans that continue to showcase their love and support."

For more information on the competitions launching soon head over to the Instagram pages of VELO, McLaren F1 Team and Tomorrowland.

Notes to Editors:

About BAT

BAT is a leading, multi-category consumer goods business with a purpose to build A Better Tomorrow by reducing the health impact of its business through offering a greater choice of enjoyable and less risky products for adult consumers. The company continues to be clear that combustible cigarettes pose serious health risks, and the only way to avoid these risks is not to start or to quit. BAT encourages those who would otherwise continue to smoke to switch completely to scientifically-substantiated, reduced-risk alternatives*. In order to deliver this, BAT is transforming into a truly consumer-centric multi-category consumer products business. BAT employs over 53,000 people and operates in over 180 countries, with 11 million points of sale and 45 factories in 43 markets. The company's Strategic Portfolio is made up of its global cigarette brands and a growing range of reduced-risk* New Category tobacco and nicotine products and traditional non-combustible tobacco products. These include vapour, tobacco heating products, modern oral products including tobacco-free nicotine pouches, as well as traditional oral products such as snus and moist snuff. In 2020, we had 13.5 million consumers of our non-combustible products, a rise of 3 million on the year before. The BAT Group generated revenue of £25.8 billion in 2020 and profit from operations of £9.9 billion.

*Based on the weight of evidence and assuming a complete switch from cigarette smoking. These products are not risk free and are addictive.

About McLaren F1 Team

McLaren F1 Team was founded by New Zealand racing driver Bruce McLaren in 1963. The team entered its first Formula 1 race in 1966, since then McLaren F1 has won 20 Formula 1 world championships, more than 180 Formula 1 Grand Prix, the Le Mans 24 Hours at its first attempt and the Indianapolis 500 three times.?McLaren Racing currently competes in Formula 1 globally and INDYCAR in the US.

The team is contesting the 2021 FIA Formula 1 World Championship with Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo, and in the 2021 INDYCAR Series with Arrow McLaren SP drivers Pato O'Ward and Felix Rosenqvist. McLaren was the first F1 team to be certified carbon neutral ten years ago and has successfully retained the Carbon Trust Standard Award, most recently in February 2021. They were also the first team to be awarded the FIA Institute's Environmental Award in 2013, which they have consistently maintained at three-star level.

In 2022, McLaren Racing will enter a new category of motorsport when it enters a team into Extreme E, the innovative all-electric off-road racing series that highlights the impact of climate change