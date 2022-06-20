Aireon LLC: AIREON EXPANDING OFFERINGS IN AVIATION DATA MARKET

MCLEAN, Va., June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aireon, the world's leading provider of space-based automatic dependent surveillance-broadcast (ADS-B) services, is bringing its unparalleled air traffic surveillance data to a wider customer base through the expansion of its product families.

Boosted by a $50 million equity investment from the existing investor base, Aireon is significantly growing its AireonINSIGHTS, AireonSTREAM, and AireonFLOW product families by creating an aviation data platform that integrates space-based ADS-B and other data sources and enhances the data with advanced machine learning and analytics functionality to support a broader customer base, including airlines, airport operators, system integrators, leasing companies, UAVs, airframe manufacturers, engine manufacturers, financial institutions, and worldwide defense organizations.

"This is continuing the evolution for Aireon as the premier aviation data provider," said Don Thoma, Aireon CEO. "Space-based ADS-B has been a game-changer for air navigation service providers by providing a first-ever surveillance capability for remote airspace and a cost-effective enhancement for ground-based surveillance. We're now creating a platform and tools to bring that high-fidelity data to the broader aviation user community, enabling a whole new set of global applications of space-based ADS-B."

The next evolution of Aireon's data services products will focus on the addition of new features designed to meet the challenges of the changing aviation landscape. Through integration with Aireon's advanced analytical methods, trusted partners, and external data sources, Aireon is enhancing its air traffic control grade surveillance data with relevant context in real-time.

"Aireon is firmly committed to serving the needs of our ANSP customers to supply safety-critical, high-fidelity, real-time data for air traffic control and surveillance," said Peter Cabooter, Aireon Vice President of Customer Affairs. "Our commercial data products take that same data that Aireon is known for and safely enhances it with other data sources - weather, flight information and status, surface conditions, etc. - to create customized data streams and valuable analytical tools for our customers."

These new capabilities will enable the introduction of real-time, data-driven decision-making to support both operational and strategic users. Aireon customers will get access to new information associated with aircraft safety and operational efficiency. Additionally, new Aireon products will monitor flights in real-time, alerting stakeholders of undesired safety and operational events. This will create an environment to foster new insights into identification of risk and establishment of best practices, better knowledge sharing, and a better environment for all users of the airspace.

"The next 20 years of aviation will be the most revolutionary time since the introduction of the jet engine. New operational paradigms such as UAVs, urban mobility, commercial space, trajectory-based operations, long-range strategic management, and real-time safety assurance necessitate ubiquitous, high-fidelity data, and Aireon's products and services will be a key part of that infrastructure," Thoma said.

To see some of these new capabilities, visit us this week at Booth 816 at World ATM Congress in Madrid, Spain.

About Aireon LLC

Aireon has deployed a space-based air traffic surveillance system for Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) equipped aircraft throughout the entire globe. Aireon is harnessing next-generation aviation surveillance technologies that were formerly ground-based and, for the first time ever, is extending their reach globally to significantly improve efficiency, enhance safety, reduce emissions, and provide cost savings benefits to all stakeholders. Space-based ADS-B surveillance covers oceanic, polar, and remote regions, and augments existing ground-based systems that are limited to terrestrial airspace. In partnership with leading ANSPs from around the world, like NAV CANADA, the Irish Aviation Authority, ENAV, NATS UK and NAVIAIR, as well as Iridium Communications, Aireon is providing a global, real-time, space-based air traffic surveillance system, available to all aviation stakeholders. For more information, please visit www.aireon.com.

