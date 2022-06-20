IKIN Inc.: Frost & Sullivan Selects IKIN for 2022 Global Technology Innovation Leadership Award in Holographic Solutions Industry

Company is recognized for its holographic solutions advancements

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 20, 2022 / IKIN, a leading provider of visual technology solutions for businesses and consumers, has been selected by global market research firm Frost & Sullivan to receive a 2022 Global Technology Innovation Leadership Award for its continued advancements in holographic solutions. The honor recognizes IKIN's leadership in developing and delivering innovative holographic experiences in the commercial, military, and consumer spaces using its IKIN ARC and RYZ solutions, and for encouraging the adoption of holograms by releasing its open SDK to software developers.

Elizabeth Whynott, Frost & Sullivan's best practices research analyst, noted, "IKIN's 3D volumetric holographic solutions are groundbreaking, innovative technology. The company's visionary understanding of the future, set alongside its commitment to innovation and creativity using best practices and a strategic approach to addressing challenges and opportunities, clearly puts them at the forefront of the global holographic industry and denotes them as a true leader in this field. We congratulate them on their accomplishments."

IKIN recently announced the release of its IKIN ARC terminal for 5G commercial use. The device is the world's first ambient-light made-for-purpose holographic display that allows users to collaborate without the use of goggles or headgear. The IKIN ARC is compatible with private and public wireless networks including current technology and evolving 5G infrastructures. The terminal is complemented by IKIN's RYZ device for mobile phones due to enter the commercial market in early 2023. IKIN supports an open environment, which simplifies inclusion of holographic content in current and new business applications.

"We are proud that Frost and Sullivan recognizes the advances we have made to make volumetric solutions and experiences practical and accessible," said Joe Ward, founder and chief executive officer at IKIN. "IKIN has been at the vanguard in developing holographic technology that offers transformational experiences and outcomes for individuals and enterprises. Our staff, partners, and investors are unwavering in their determination to fulfill the promise of holography. This award would not be possible without the insights, experience, and efforts they contribute on a daily basis."

About IKIN, Inc.

IKIN is an innovator of visual technology that enables customers and partners to offer high-resolution 3D volumetric imaging to businesses and consumers. The company has patented technology that enables solid state holograms to exist in ambient light. IKIN offers its RYZ Framework to Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) and developers looking to utilize holographic displays as a differentiator for vertical market applications. The company will also offer its RYZ Accessory-a device that enables holograms for personal use-in early 2023.

