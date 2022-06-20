Taura Gold Moves Forward with Exploration at Shabu Project

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 20, 2022 / Taura Gold Inc. (TSXV:TORA) (the "Company" or "Taura") advises that further to its news release of March 24, 2022, it has now planned its summer work program and engaged a geological team to commence exploration work at its Shabu Project located in the Birch-Uchi greenstone belt, approximately 80 km northeast of Red Lake (Figure 1). The work program consists of prospecting, geological mapping and sampling. The field work is expected to be complete by late summer and results of the program will be reported upon receipt of final assays.

Recent work at the property includes a soil sampling campaign completed in 2020 by Taura Gold, along with an airborne VLF-EM survey completed in 2020. and a high-resolution helicopter magnetic survey completed in 2019. The recent exploration data has been used in conjunction with historically defined gold mineralization to identify multiple areas of interest at the property which will be investigated in the 2022 program.

Figure 1. Overview map of the Shabu Property showing mineral occurrences, bedrock geology and neighbouring projects.

About the Shabu Project

The Shabu property is located in the Birch-Uchi greenstone belt, approximately 80 km northeast of Red Lake, Ontario. The road accessible property is made up of 32 mining claims that cover an area of 720 ha. Historic work on the property has defined gold mineralization at surface through trenching and diamond drilling. Gold mineralization at the property occurs in quartz-carbonate veins with 2-3% pyrite hosted in shear zones associated with contacts of the granodiorite and porphyritic dykes.

About Taura Gold

Taura Gold is focused on gold exploration in Canada. It is currently actively exploring the Shabu Project in the Red Lake District of Northwestern Ontario. The Company is also active in assessing acquisition and joint venture opportunities in various jurisdictions from time to time.

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Karly Oliver, P. Geo., Director of Taura Gold Inc., and a Qualified Person pursuant to National Instrument 43-101.

