Montag, 20.06.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 663 internationalen Medien
Eilmeldung am Montagnachmittag! - Beträchtliches Gewinnpotenzial: Breaking News!
PR Newswire
20.06.2022 | 14:34
Saragossa: DONALD REID APPOINTED NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AT SARAGOSSA

BRISTOL, England, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Saragossa, a specialist Technology consulting business working mainly within the Investment Management domain, announced Donald Reid's appointment as Non-Executive Director.

(PRNewsfoto/Saragossa)

Donald started his career at Ernst & Young before accumulating over 30 years in the Wealth Management sector. This included leadership roles at Barclays Wealth, UBS and, latterly, Tilney Smith & Williamson, where he was Chief Operating Officer involved in supporting significant transformation and growth in the business, resulting in the firm becoming one of the largest Wealth managers in the UK.

Jimmy Lloyd, Saragossa Director, explained:- "We believe that Donald's appointment will provide our internal organisation with unparalleled insight, guidance and stewardship as we embark on the next phase of growth.

In addition, Donald's expertise within the UK Wealth sector will significantly enhance Saragossa's understanding of the technology challenges faced by the industry.

We feel that this appointment will provide the existing Board with fresh insight, challenging our organisation to set new standards."

Working with businesses in the UK & North America, Saragossa supports clients in achieving their technology objectives, delivering services including Outsourcing / Project Delivery, Recruitment, Talent-As-A-Service and Leadership search.

Saragossa.co.uk -020 7871 3666

Donald Reid appointed non-executive director at Saragossa (PRNewsfoto/Saragossa)

© 2022 PR Newswire
