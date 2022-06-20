Nickelsdorf, a small town in eastern Austria, has started building a 120 MW solar project. Upon completion, it will be the nation's largest solar park.From pv magazine Germany Nickelsdorf - a small town in Burgenland, eastern Austria - has broken ground on what will be the country's largest PV park to date. The regional government plans to build the 120 MW solar plant as part of a hybrid wind-solar project, with a 164 MW wind farm. The plan is to reach grid connection by the end of this year. "The citizens of Nickelsdorf stand behind this project," said Mayor Gerhard Zapfl, noting that the solar ...

