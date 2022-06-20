The second edition of the MetaWeek conference will take place on September 11-14, 2022 in Dubai. The week-long event will showcase large corporations that embrace the Metaverse and bet big on virtual realm development.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - June 20, 2022) - After huge success in launching the first MetaWeek in early March 2022, NexChange Group presents the second edition of the large-scale international event, taking place September 11 to 14, 2022 in Dubai, the biggest and busiest hub for emerging technologies in the Middle East. The Metaverse season is in full swing for global tech and business communities.





For MetaWeek, world known brands from various sectors, along with digital artists, musicians, investors, gaming leaders and DeFi trailblazers will convene to Dubai to discuss the hottest trends in building infrastructure for Metaverse and Web 3.0. Experts will observe and showcase how speed and immutability of digital networks help brands to support social causes, pursue Sustainable Development Goals and give them the power to make the Metaverse an inclusive environment and a strong force for social impact.

Web 3.0 is also a strong source for inspiration and advancement of female empowerment. During MetaWeek, women in business, technology, influencers and artists will share their experiences and perspectives on how to put a spotlight on female leadership in the Metaverse.

A week-long event will culminate in a 2-day core event, MetaWeek Summit, which will take place in Dubai. Giants of global business and local community will represent locomotive Metaverse development, while discussing current trajectories of Web 2.0 movement towards Web 3.0 with thought leaders and experts from around the world on stage.

Speakers featured on the Summit's agenda will include:

Yat Siu, Co-Founder & Executive Chairman, Animoca Brands, Founder & CEO, Outblaze

Daniela Barbosa, Executive Director, Hyperledger Foundation; General Manager Blockchain, Healthcare and Identity, Linux Foundation

Nick Spanos, Bitcoin Pioneer

Mihaela Ulieru, Strategic Impact Leader, IOHK

Dr. Mohamed Al Hemairy, Head, Technology Transfer Office, University of Sharjah

Juwan Lee, Founder and Chairman of NexChange Group, host of MetaWeek: "With such a vibrant, dynamic community as the one we're seeing in Dubai, we're happy to catch the momentum for the Metaverse development. There are already dozens of companies that literally everyone around the world knows that are embracing development of blockchain technology, AR/VR, and at MetaWeek we will address big brands' interest in the world of Metaverse."

Themes that will be covered include:

Corporate Structure for Smooth Metaverse Transition

Digital Currencies Flow in Metaverse & Role of AltCoins

Web 3.0 Unicorns

Sustainable Development Goals for Metaverse

Social Impact: Setting Pace for Better Future

Gaming and GameFi Trends

Phygitalism: How Artists Thrive in Metaverse

DAOs and Successful Governance Models

Commercial Opportunities: E-commerce and Shopping Experience in Metaverse

NFTsation for Brands: From Collectibles to Marketing Tools

Data Privacy and Management of Big Data: How Will Data be Managed in Metaverses

NexChange Group is a venture builder and media platform specializing in Blockchain, Metaverse, FinTech, HealthTech, AI, and Smart Cities.

For more information on the registration, speakers, agenda and partnerships, please visit https://www.themetaweek.com or contact: info@nexchange.com.

