Freight Forwarding Market is About 186 Billion USD In 2021, It Will Mark A CAGR of 3.3% in the Forecast Years Till 2028 - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Freight Forwarding Market is Segmented By Types - Packaging, Documentation, Transportation and warehousing, VAS (Value-added services), By Application - Airfreight Forwarding , Rail Freight Transportation , Sea Freight Forwarding . Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2028. It is published in Valuates Reports under the Transportation & Logistics Category.

Global Freight Forwarding market size is about 186 billion USD in 2021, it will mark a CAGR of 3.3% in the forecast years till 2028.

Major Factors Driving The Growth Of The Freight Forwarding Market are

One of the key growth drivers in the freight forwarding market is the increase in international trade volumes. The growing number of trade agreements, particularly among rising nations, is influencing international trade. Furthermore, the rising e-commerce sector has aided in the expansion of trade activities, resulting in increased freight forwarding market growth.

Another important factor fueling the growth of the freight forwarding market is the integrated services provided by freight forwarders. Freight forwarders offer more than just cargo transportation; they often offer packing, paperwork, and other integrated services. As a result, the availability of a wide range of services has aided the expansion of the freight forwarding sector.

Browse The Table of Contents And List of Figures At https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Othe-4Q275/freight-forwarding

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE FREIGHT FORWARDING MARKET

The ease of doing business in today's world has been greatly influenced by an emerging array of multilateral preferential trading agreements such as the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), the Latin American Free Trade Association (LAFTA), the Association of Southeast Asian Nations Free Trade Area (AFTA), and many others. This factor is projected to propel the Freight Forwarding Market forward. Countries employ various methods of freight forwarding, such as air, rail, or sea, to export and import commodities as a result of trade liberalization. According to the World Trade Organization (WTO), world exports of intermediate goods (IGs) increased in the third quarter of 2021, with a sharp increase in the trade of medical items and metal products across all regions.

The increasing cross-border e-commerce is expected to drive the growth of the freight forwarding market. For some time, consumer preferences have been migrating away from physical shopping and toward e-commerce, but the COVID-19 epidemic has expedited this trend. Consumers are becoming more aware of the ease and convenience of shopping online. Consumers seeking brands or products not available in their native country, as well as more competitive pricing, fuel cross-border e-commerce. This rapid growth in e-commerce is projected to stimulate the freight forwarding business even more. Third-party logistic providers take over the full supply chain, including services like packaging, documentation, transportation, warehousing, and VAS, whereas freight forwarding acts as an intermediary, letting enterprises acquire the best shipping costs from a combination of carriers (Value-added services).

Transportation, warehousing, cargo handling, packaging, insurance, loading, unloading, and other value-added services are all provided by freight forwarders. When compared to operating each mode independently, taking integrated services offered by freight forwarders improves reliability, flexibility, capacity, and safety. These services are customer-centric and aim to meet the demands of clients (both shippers and receivers) as quickly as possible. This in turn is expected to drive the growth of the freight forwarding market.

Get Your Sample Today: https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/QYRE-Othe-4Q275/Freight_forwarding_Market

FREIGHT FORWARDING MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

The Asia-Pacific freight forwarding market is the fastest expanding, with China accounting for the majority of the market. This is due to the growing logistics in ASEAN countries, as well as the presence of big economies such as China and India. Furthermore, the region's strong government backing for the logistics sector contributes to the industry's growth.

Based on application, Sea Freight Forwarding is expected to be the most lucrative segment. This is because various end-user industries choose sea freight forwarding, and several strategic alliances are expected to boost sea freight forwarding growth during the projected period.

Inquire For Customization: https://reports.valuates.com/request/customisation/QYRE-Othe-4Q275/Freight_forwarding_Market

Market By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Inquire For Regional Report: https://reports.valuates.com/request/regional/QYRE-Othe-4Q275/Freight_forwarding_Market

Key players

DSV

Deutsche Post DHL Group

Kuehne + Nagel

DB Schenker

Sinotrans

Expeditors International

NIPPON EXPRESS

UPS Supply Chain Solutions

Hellmann Worldwide Logistics

Panalpina

C.H. Robinson Worldwide

CJ Korea Express

DACHSER

Dimerco

GEODIS

Bollore Logistics

Inquire For Chapter Cost: https://reports.valuates.com/request/chaptercost/QYRE-Othe-4Q275/Freight_forwarding_Market

Buy Now for Single User + Covid-19 Impact : https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=QYRE-Othe-4Q275&lic=single-user

SUBSCRIPTION

We have introduced a tailor-made subscription for our customers. Please leave a note in the Comment Section to know about our subscription plans.

SIMILAR REPORTS

- The global e-commerce logistics market was valued at USD 235.70 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach USD 1,901.97 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 23.5% from 2021 to 2030.

- The global Contract Logistics market size is projected to reach USD 242510 million by 2027, from USD 180100 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 3.9% during 2021-2027.

- The global Air Cargo Containers market size is estimated to be worth USD 256.5 Million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 323.5 Million by 2028 with a CAGR of 3.9% during the review period.

- The global Shipping Software market size is projected to reach USD 2845.2 million by 2027, from USD 1675.6 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 7.9% during 2021-2027.

- The global air freight market was valued at USD 270.2 Billion in 2019, and is projected to reach USD 376.8 Billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.6%.

- The global Digital Logistics market size is projected to reach USD 22170 million by 2028, from USD 10230 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 11.5% during 2022-2028.

- The global IoT Fleet Management Market size is projected to reach USD 26410 million by 2027, from USD 6955.7 million in 2020 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 21.0% during 2021-2027.

- The global pallet pooling market size is projected to reach USD 12480 million by 2027, from USD 8479.9 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.5% during 2021-2027.

- The global Automotive Logistics market size is projected to reach USD 350700 million by 2028, from USD 253630 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 4.3% during 2022-2028.

- The global Logistics Automation market size is projected to reach USD 105610 million by 2028, from USD 56800 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 9.1% during 2022-2028.

- The global Last Mile Delivery market size is estimated to be worth USD 42860 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 75510 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 9.9% during the review period.

- The global Drone Logistics and Transportation market size is projected to reach USD 12180 million by 2028, from USD 5752.2 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 10.8% during 2022-2028.

- The global logistics market size is valued at USD 7641.20 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 12975.64 billion by 2027 registering a CAGR of 6.5% from 2020 to 2027.

- The global freight brokerage market size is projected to reach USD 77770 million by 2027 from USD 54270 million in 2020 at a CAGR of 5.2% during 2021-2027.

- The global express delivery market size was valued at USD 262.86 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 484.38 billion by 2030 registering a CAGR of 6.4% from 2021 to 2030.

- The global Air Cargo market size is projected to reach USD 111810 Million by 2027, from USD 82570 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.0% during 2021-2027.

- The global Same-day Delivery market size is projected to reach USD 123050 million by 2027, from USD 11620 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 38.5% during the forecast period 2021-2027.

- The global Third-party Logistics (3PL) Market was valued at USD 1027.71 Billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 1789.94 Billion by 2027 registering a CAGR of 7.1% from 2020 to 2027.

- The global FMCG market is projected to reach USD 15,361.8 Billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 5.4% from 2018 to 2025.

- The supply chain management market was valued at USD 18,699.45 Million in 2020, and is projected to reach USD 52,632.37 Million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 10.7%.

- Global Reverse Logistics Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027

- Global Air Freight Forwarding Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

- Global Land Freight Forwarding Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027

- Global Seafreight Forwarding Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

- Global Healthcare Logistics Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027

Click Here To See Related Reports on Freight Forwarding Market

About Us:

Valuates offers in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.

Our team of market analysts can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request for any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.

To achieve a consistent view of the market, data is gathered from various primary and secondary sources, at each step, data triangulation methodologies are applied to reduce deviance and find a consistent view of the market. Each sample we share contains a detailed research methodology employed to generate the report. Please also reach our sales team to get the complete list of our data sources.

Contact Us:

Valuates Reports

sales@valuates.com

For U.S. Toll-Free Call 1-(315)-215-3225

For IST Call +91-8040957137

WhatsApp: +91-9945648335

Website: https://reports.valuates.co

Twitter - https://twitter.com/valuatesreports

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082232/Valuates_Reports_Logo.jpg