Cloud IAM Market to Surpass US$ 25,539.2 Mn by 2032, Pacific and South Asia are estimated to see fast growth in the coming years - Future Market Insights, Inc.

The Japanese cloud IAM market is expected to grow at a whopping 21.9% CAGR through 2032, making it one of the fastest-paced markets in this report. US Cloud IAM Market are projected 15%. The healthcare segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 22.7% between 2022 and 2032

NEWARK, Del., June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the cloud IAM market analysis by Future Market Insights (FMI), the adoption of the cloud IAM market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 18.3% from 2022 to 2032. The report states that the market is expected to reach a valuation of ~US$ 25,539.2 Mn by the end of 2032. Growth is primarily attributed to the integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning in IAM solutions.

Artificial intelligence combined with analytics can provide contextually and focused insights so that both non-technical and technical employees can work more time-efficient. These advanced technologies help to speed up the present IAM compliance controls.

It can detect potential threats and anomalies, without the need for a large team of security experts. In addition to that many IAM solution providers started adding behavioural data analytics with the help of ML technology to improve security tactics.

Key Takeaways: Cloud IAM Market

By solution, the cloud IAM platform segment is anticipated to account for the leading share in the global demand for cloud IAM in 2021.

Standalone software segment is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 19.5% through 2032.

Among the enterprise size, SMEs segment is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 20.2% during the forecast period.

By industry, the healthcare segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 22.7% between 2022 and 2032.

North America is expected to dominate the cloud IAM market, followed by Europe in 2022.

South Asia & Pacific is estimated to witness fastest growth in the global cloud IAM market during the forecast period.

The U.S. cloud IAM market is expected to progress at a CAGR of around 15.1% through 2032.

In East Asia, China cloud IAM market is expected to grow by 6.1X during the forecast period.

Japan is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 21.9% during the assessment period.

"Increasing prevalence of data thefts and growing adoption of identity and access management software among IT, healthcare, and BFSI industry is expected to drive the demand for cloud IAM solutions, globally." says FMI analyst.

Leading Companies Profiled inCloud IAM Market are

IBM

Microsoft

Broadcom

Auth0

CyberArk

Oracle Corporation

OneLogin, Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Sailpoint Technologies Holdings, Inc.

Ping Identity

Okta

Dell

Evidian

Growing Adoption of BOYD Across Organizations

A variety of mobility movements in organizations have increased security measures to verify or authenticate the end-user machine. Increasing penetration of tables, personal devices, and mobiles helps employees to connect to the network of the organizations through their personal devices.

In recent times, employees are preferred to use their own devices instead of using office desktops or laptops. It ultimately creates the need for cloud IAM solutions to access the network. Therefore, the growing adoption of BOYD by many organizations ultimately fuels the demand for IAM solutions.

More Valuable Insights on Cloud IAM Market

Future Market Insight's report on the cloud IAM market research is segmented into four major sections - solution (cloud IAM platform and standalone software (cloud Single Sign-On (SSO), cloud-based directories, cloud password management, and others)), enterprise size (small and mid-sized enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises)), industry (BFSI, telecom & IT, energy and utilities, healthcare, manufacturing, education, retail, and others) and region (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa), to help readers understand and evaluate lucrative opportunities in the cloud IAM demand outlook.

Cloud IAM Outlook by Category

By Solution:

Cloud IAM Platform

Standalone Software

Cloud Single Sign-On (SSO)



Cloud-based Directories



Cloud Password Management



Others

By Enterprise Size:

Small and Mid-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

By Industry:

BFSI

Telecom & IT

Energy and Utilities

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Education

Retail

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

About Electronics, Semiconductor and ICT Division at Future Market Insights

Expert analysis, strategic recommendations and actionable insights- the electronics, semiconductors, and ICT team at Future Market Insights helps clients from all over the globe with their unique business intelligence needs. With a repository of over 500 reports on electronics, semiconductors, & ICT, of which 100+ reports are specifically on solutions, the team provides end-to-end research and analysis on regional trends, drivers for market growth, and research development efforts in the electronics, semiconductors, and ICT industry.

