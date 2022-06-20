Anzeige
Montag, 20.06.2022
Eilmeldung am Montagnachmittag! - Beträchtliches Gewinnpotenzial: Breaking News!
WKN: 658890 ISIN: GB0030329360 Ticker-Symbol: 5K2 
Frankfurt
20.06.22
09:34 Uhr
3,900 Euro
-0,080
-2,01 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
20.06.2022 | 15:40
WINCANTON PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, June 20

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameIan Keilty
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusChief Operating Officer
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial Notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameWincanton plc
b)LEI213800Z5WTW8QKOHWQ82
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary Shares of 10p each in Wincanton plc



ISIN: GB0030329360
b)Nature of the transactionExercise of Option
Exercise of a nil-cost option over 51,659 Ordinary shares.
The exercise has been settled on a net settlement basis resulting in the delivery of 26,733 shares.

Transfer of shares
Transfer of 26,733 shares to Lisa Keilty for nil cost.
c)Price(s) and volume(s) PriceVolume(s)
£3.63 24,926
d)Aggregated informationN/A: single transaction
e)Date of the transaction17 June 2022
f)Place of the transactionXLON

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameLisa Keilty
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusPCA of Ian Keilty, Chief Operating Officer
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial Notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameWincanton plc
b)LEI213800Z5WTW8QKOHWQ82
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary Shares of 10p each in Wincanton plc



ISIN: GB0030329360
b)Nature of the transactionAcquisition of 26,733 shares for nil consideration from spouse
c)Price(s) and volume(s)PriceVolume(s)
£NIL 26,733
d)Aggregated informationN/A: single transaction
e)Date of the transaction17 June 2022
f)Place of the transactionXLON

For further information, please contact:

Lyn Colloff, Company Secretary Tel: 01249 710 000

© 2022 PR Newswire
