WINCANTON PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

London, June 20
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Ian Keilty
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Chief Operating Officer
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial Notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Wincanton plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800Z5WTW8QKOHWQ82
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary Shares of 10p each in Wincanton plc
ISIN: GB0030329360
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Exercise of Option
Exercise of a nil-cost option over 51,659 Ordinary shares.
The exercise has been settled on a net settlement basis resulting in the delivery of 26,733 shares.
Transfer of shares
Transfer of 26,733 shares to Lisa Keilty for nil cost.
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price
|Volume(s)
|£3.63
|24,926
|d)
|Aggregated information
|N/A: single transaction
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|17 June 2022
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|XLON
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Lisa Keilty
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|PCA of Ian Keilty, Chief Operating Officer
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial Notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Wincanton plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800Z5WTW8QKOHWQ82
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary Shares of 10p each in Wincanton plc
ISIN: GB0030329360
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition of 26,733 shares for nil consideration from spouse
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price
|Volume(s)
|£NIL
|26,733
|d)
|Aggregated information
|N/A: single transaction
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|17 June 2022
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|XLON
For further information, please contact:
Lyn Colloff, Company Secretary Tel: 01249 710 000
