WINCANTON PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Ian Keilty

2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Operating Officer b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Wincanton plc b) LEI 213800Z5WTW8QKOHWQ82 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary Shares of 10p each in Wincanton plc







ISIN: GB0030329360 b) Nature of the transaction Exercise of Option

Exercise of a nil-cost option over 51,659 Ordinary shares.

The exercise has been settled on a net settlement basis resulting in the delivery of 26,733 shares.



Transfer of shares

Transfer of 26,733 shares to Lisa Keilty for nil cost. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price Volume(s) £3.63 24,926 d) Aggregated information N/A: single transaction e) Date of the transaction 17 June 2022 f) Place of the transaction XLON

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Lisa Keilty

2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status PCA of Ian Keilty, Chief Operating Officer b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Wincanton plc b) LEI 213800Z5WTW8QKOHWQ82 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary Shares of 10p each in Wincanton plc







ISIN: GB0030329360 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of 26,733 shares for nil consideration from spouse c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price Volume(s) £NIL 26,733 d) Aggregated information N/A: single transaction e) Date of the transaction 17 June 2022 f) Place of the transaction XLON

