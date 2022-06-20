Beverly, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - June 20, 2022) - NonExomics has announced the launch of new technology to explore the dark genome for rapid diagnosis and treatment of many common diseases like cancer, bipolar disorder, cardiovascular diseases, and schizophrenia. The Human Genome Project was a massive international 13-year research project that ran from 1990 to 2003 and identified the complete DNA sequence of a human being. It helped to identify over 1,400 disease genes. Nevertheless, the Human Genome Project failed to give a complete picture of human DNA. As much as 98% of human DNA does not code for proteins and does not fit in with the conventional parameters for DNA. This is now known as the "dark genome." Hidden in this "dark genome," there are many novel proteins that could play a major role in the activity of thousands of genes and thus influence diseases like autism, heart disease, and cancer. Current therapies target only 2% of the human genome.

NonExomics specializes in new technology that effectively leverages AI and proteogenomics (which studies how the DNA in a cell is linked to the proteins made by that cell) to identify hundreds of new disease-linked biomarkers that have been linked to over 1,365 diseases in human beings.

Currently, NonExomics is engaged in research that identifies whether these novel proteins can function as drug targets for therapeutic purposes or can be used for diagnostic processes. NonExomics has ambitious plans to partner or license its discoveries to other companies and labs to develop new therapies and diagnostics.

NonExomics is the first mover in this space and has developed this technology that effectively combines artificial intelligence, proteomics, transcriptomics, and genomics for quicker diagnosis and treatment of diseases that are currently considered to be incurable or difficult to manage.

Dr. Prabakaran left his position with the Department of Genetics at the University of Cambridge to set up NonExomics and has raised seed capital to fund the commercialization of his team's discoveries. The company was one of the seven genomics startups that was chosen by Illumina for investment as part of its accelerator program. In addition to its Boston site, NonExomics has sites in Cambridge, UK, and Chennai, India. As the first firm to explore the world of the dark genome, NonExomics is on track to make a real impact in the world of healthcare.

So far, NonExomics has validated the transcript and protein expression of almost 248,135 non-exomic regions. Mutations in these regions have been linked to diseases like cancer, schizophrenia, and rare diseases like age-related macular degeneration and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). As of now, NonExomics has made significant headway in research linked to the diagnosis and treatment of 22 cancers, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, and 750 rare diseases over an eight-year period.

Media Contact:

Name: Dr. Sudhakaran Prabakaran

Email: sudhakaran.prabakaran@nonexomics.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/128333