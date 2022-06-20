Over Easy Solar AS has developed a rooftop PV system with two generation peaks - one in the morning at 11 am, and one in the evening at 7 pm. It has been deployed on a school building.Norwegian startup Over Easy Solar AS has finalized the first pilot project to use its vertical solar module technology for rooftop applications. "The 5 kW system was deployed in a school building in Oslo," CEO Trygve Mongstad told pv magazine. "We applied our modularized solution at a height of 31.4 cm above the rooftop with no need for ballast or fastening, and we are now validating it for application in each building ...

