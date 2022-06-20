Cypress Development provided a positive update regarding the progress of the ongoing feasibility study, GoldMining signed option agreements with NevGold Corp. and its subsidiary whereby the subsidiary can earn a 100% interest in the Company's Almaden project, Canagold Resources published assay results from samples from seven more holes from the expanded drill program, the joint venture between Aztec and Kootenay announced final gold and multi-element results from the 2021/2022 RC drill program and Uranium Energy just received a buy recommendation from H.C. Wainwright due to the rising uranium market and the acquisition of UEX.