Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 20.06.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 663 internationalen Medien
Eilmeldung am Montagnachmittag! - Beträchtliches Gewinnpotenzial: Breaking News!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
20.06.2022 | 16:41
56 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

First North Denmark: Erria A/S - Observation status removed

Nasdaq Copenhagen has today removed observation status for:

ISIN               Name

DK0060101483      ERRIA



The company's observation status is removed, because the company has closed the
contemplated transaction with Cathay Seal Pte Ltd. based on a decision taken at
the general meeting and the following admission to trading of the new shares. 

We refer to the company's announcement from 02 June 2022.

_____________________________________________________________________

For further information contact: Marcia Bossen Møller, Surveillance, tel. +45
33 93 33 66.
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.