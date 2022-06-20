First North Denmark: Erria A/S - Observation status removed

Nasdaq Copenhagen has today removed observation status for: ISIN Name DK0060101483 ERRIA The company's observation status is removed, because the company has closed the contemplated transaction with Cathay Seal Pte Ltd. based on a decision taken at the general meeting and the following admission to trading of the new shares. We refer to the company's announcement from 02 June 2022. _____________________________________________________________________ For further information contact: Marcia Bossen Møller, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66.