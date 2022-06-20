

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - With 15119 new cases reporting on Sunday, the total number of people infected with coronavirus in the United States has risen to 86,246,266, as per Johns Hopkins University's latest data.



36 Covid deaths reported on the same day took the total U.S. Covid casualties to 1,013,414.



Florida reported the most number of cases - 3565 - and deaths - 12.



Deaths have increased by 18 percent in the last two weeks, New York Times' latest tally shows.



More than 30000 people are currently in American hospitals with the coronavirus, an increase of 5 percent over the last two weeks. More than 3,300 of these patients are admitted in intensive care units, marking 10 percent rise in a fortnight.



83,869,516 people have so far recovered from the disease, the Worldometer tally shows.



564 additional deaths were reported globally on Sunday, taking the total number of people who lost their lives due to the pandemic so far to 6,318,914.



As per the latest data published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 221,924,152 Americans, or 66.8 percent of the eligible population, have been administered both doses of Covid vaccine so far. This includes 91.3 percent of people above 65.



47.2 percent of the eligible population, or 104,718,138 people, have already received a booster dose that is recommended to provide additional protection from the killer virus.







