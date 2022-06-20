The Biotech Growth Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
London, June 20
THE BIOTECH GROWTH TRUST PLC
NET ASSET VALUE
The estimated un-audited net asset value per share, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, for The Biotech Growth Trust PLC at the close of business on 17 June 2022 was 834.68p (cum income).
For and on behalf of the Board
Frostrow Capital LLP
Secretary
20 June 2022
With effect from 17 June 2022 the Company's daily net asset value per share will be published on a cum-income basis only.
