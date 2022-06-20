Ornate Solar's engineering team designed, engineered and manufactured the new 530 kWp InRoof solar system in India. It serves as the primary rooftop for Pangaea Natural Stone's factory in the Indian state of Rajasthan.From pv magazine India New Delhi-based Ornate Solar has commissioned India's largest building-integrated rooftop solar system in Bhagru, Rajasthan. The 530 kWp InRoof system will help Canada-based natural stone manufacturer Pangaea Natural Stone to meet its net-zero goals by offsetting 18,346 tons of CO2 emissions. The system serves as the primary roof over Pangaea Natural Stone's ...

