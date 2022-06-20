Anzeige
Montag, 20.06.2022
Eilmeldung am Montagnachmittag! - Beträchtliches Gewinnpotenzial: Breaking News!
WKN: A2JB6Z ISIN: BE0974299316 Ticker-Symbol: 8WR 
Stuttgart
20.06.22
17:02 Uhr
16,250 Euro
-0,400
-2,40 %
20.06.2022 | 18:13
Invibes Advertising NV / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Invibes Advertising NV: 2022/2023 financial agenda. 2022-06-20 / 17:40

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Press release

2022/2023 financial agenda

London, 20th June 2022 - Invibes Advertising, an advanced technology company specialising in digital advertising, today announces its financial agenda for 2022/2023: . July 20, 2022: 2022 half-year revenue . September 7, 2022: 2022 half-year results . October 19, 2022: 2022 Q3 revenue . January 25, 2023: 2022 full-year revenue . March 28, 2023: 2022 full-year results

All publications are disclosed after the close of trading.

About Invibes Advertising

Invibes Advertising is an advanced technology company specialising in digital advertising. Its innovative solutions are based on an in-feed format, integrated into media content.

Invibes is inspired by social media advertising and develops its own technology to help brands better communicate with consumers. Its technology is optimised for delivery on a closed network of media groups, including Bertelsmann, Hearst, Unify, Groupe Marie Claire, Axel Springer, and many others. Clients include major brands such as Mercedes, Samsung, Levi's, and IBM.

Founded in 2011, Invibes Advertising is a listed company on Euronext Growth Paris (Ticker: ALINV - ISIN: BE0974299316). Visit www.invibes.com for more information.

Find our latest press releases on:

https://www.invibes.com/uk/en/investors.html

Follow live the latest news from Invibes Advertising:

LinkedIn @Invibes Advertising Twitter @Invibes_adv

Financial & Corporate Contacts:

Audrey Mela, VP Investor Relations

audrey.mela@invibes.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Additional features: File: Invibes Advertising: 2022/2023 financial agenda

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

End of Media Release

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:   English 
Company:   Invibes Advertising NV 
       Reigerstraat 8 
       9000 Gent 
       Belgium 
E-mail:    audrey.mela@invibes.com 
ISIN:     BE0974299316 
Listed:    Paris 
EQS News ID: 1379673 
 
End of News  EQS News Service 
=------------

1379673 2022-06-20

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1379673&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 20, 2022 11:40 ET (15:40 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
