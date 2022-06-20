Picton Property Income Ltd - Employee Benefit Trust Share Purchase

20 June 2022

PICTON PROPERTY INCOME LIMITED

("Picton", the "Company" or the "Group")

LEI: 213800RYE59K9CKR4497



Employee Benefit Trust Share Purchase

The Company was notified on 17 June 2022 by Intertrust Employee Benefit Trustee Limited, as trustee of the Picton Property Income Limited Employee Benefit Trust (the "Trust"), that it had completed the purchase of 250,000 ordinary shares in the Company at a share price of 93.4 pence.

The Trust holds shares for the benefit of the Company's employees and in particular to satisfy awards made under the Company's Long-term Incentive Plan and Deferred Bonus Plan.

The Trust holds 2,224,253 ordinary shares representing approximately 0.4% of the Company's current voting rights.



Note to Editors

Picton, established in 2005, is a UK REIT. It owns and actively manages a £849 million diversified UK commercial property portfolio, invested across 47 assets and with around 400 occupiers (as at 31 March 2022).

Through an occupier focused, opportunity led approach to asset management, Picton aims to be one of the consistently best performing diversified UK focused property companies listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

For more information please visit: www.picton.co.uk.

