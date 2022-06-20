

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Ferrovial, through its Construction subsidiary and in consortium with Gamuda Australia, has received the contract to build the Coffs Harbour Bypass in New South Wales, Australia), with a reference value of AUD 2,200 million.



Under the contract, Ferrovial will build 14 kilometers of road and will upgrade the four-lane divided motorway running from south of the Englands Road roundabout to Sapphire in the north.



The work also includes three new tunnels and a service road connecting Solitary Islands Way with James Small Drive and the existing Pacific Highway, and is scheduled to commence in December 2022.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

FERROVIAL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de