Regulatory News:
In accordance with the authorization given by the ordinary shareholders' general meeting on May 25, 2022 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from June 13 to June 17, 2022:
Transaction date
Total daily volume
Daily weighted average
Amount of
Market
13.06.2022
598,427
53.7565
32,169,360.03
XPAR
13.06.2022
183,272
53.7443
9,849,829.23
CEUX
13.06.2022
45,715
53.8388
2,461,240.12
TQEX
13.06.2022
65,376
53.8299
3,519,183.74
AQEU
14.06.2022
597,853
54.0749
32,328,845.17
XPAR
14.06.2022
185,262
54.0494
10,013,298.69
CEUX
14.06.2022
56,523
54.0477
3,054,937.41
TQEX
14.06.2022
66,362
54.0495
3,586,834.71
AQEU
15.06.2022
614,199
53.6987
32,981,699.77
XPAR
15.06.2022
185,669
53.6957
9,969,621.53
CEUX
15.06.2022
45,833
53.6925
2,460,889.63
TQEX
15.06.2022
66,799
53.7016
3,587,214.34
AQEU
16.06.2022
743,848
52.1953
38,825,381.03
XPAR
16.06.2022
152,785
52.2833
7,988,097.02
CEUX
16.06.2022
34,159
52.2992
1,786,488.50
TQEX
16.06.2022
45,708
52.2907
2,390,101.72
AQEU
17.06.2022
707,163
51.2623
36,250,786.47
XPAR
17.06.2022
192,316
51.5271
9,909,482.25
CEUX
17.06.2022
44,257
51.5730
2,282,467.09
TQEX
17.06.2022
69,004
51.5432
3,556,690.13
AQEU
Total
4,700,530
52.9669
248,972,448.57
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the TotalEnergies website: https://totalenergies.com/investors/shares-and-dividends/total-shares/info/company-share-transactions
