Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 20.06.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 663 internationalen Medien
Eilmeldung am Montagnachmittag! - Beträchtliches Gewinnpotenzial: Breaking News!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JTC1 ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84 Ticker-Symbol: EJT1 
Xetra
20.06.22
17:35 Uhr
5,260 Euro
+0,140
+2,73 %
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
EASYJET PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EASYJET PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,1605,33019:18
5,2305,27019:11
Dow Jones News
20.06.2022 | 19:01
106 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

easyJet plc: Holding(s) in Company

DJ Holding(s) in Company

easyJet plc (EZJ) Holding(s) in Company 20-Jun-2022 / 17:30 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00B7KR2P84

Issuer Name

EASYJET PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Bank of America Corporation

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

US

4. Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

16-Jun-2022

6. Date on which Issuer notified

20-Jun-2022

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation 

% of voting rights   % of voting rights through   Total of both Total number of 
.                attached to shares   financial instruments (total of in % (8.A +  voting rights held 
                (total of 8.A)     8.B 1 + 8.B 2)         8.B)     in issuer 
Resulting situation on the date 
on which threshold was crossed 2.762535        4.040550            6.803085   51568059 
or reached 
Position of previous      2.541529        3.789994            6.331523 
notification (if applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares 

Class/Type of shares ISIN Number of direct voting Number of indirect voting % of direct voting  % of indirect voting 
code(if possible)     rights (DTR5.1)     rights (DTR5.2.1)     rights (DTR5.1)   rights (DTR5.2.1) 
GB00B7KR2P84                   20936329                    2.762012 
US2778562098                   3961                      0.000523 
Sub Total 8.A       20940290                     2.762535%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a)) 

Type of financial  Expiration Exercise/     Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the    % of voting 
instrument     date    conversion period instrument is exercised/converted             rights 
Right to Recall   N/A    N/A        19638                           0.002591 
Call Option     17/06/2022 N/A        730620                          0.096387 
Call Option     16/12/2022 N/A        34590                           0.004563 
Sub Total 8.B1                  784848                          0.103541%

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b)) 

Type of financial    Expiration  Exercise/conversion  Physical or cash    Number of voting  % of voting 
instrument       date     period         settlement       rights       rights 
Swaps          31/01/2023  N/A          Cash          85533        0.011284 
Swaps          28/02/2023  N/A          Cash          117772       0.015537 
Swaps          16/11/2022  N/A          Cash          81298        0.010725 
Swaps          29/07/2022  N/A          Cash          7288833       0.961575 
Swaps          06/07/2022  N/A          Cash          13600000      1.794172 
Swaps          18/03/2026  N/A          Cash          12351        0.001629 
Swaps          31/10/2023  N/A          Cash          274818       0.036255 
Swaps          28/04/2023  N/A          Cash          40437        0.005335 
Swaps          08/08/2024  N/A          Cash          375782       0.049575 
Swaps          10/05/2027  N/A          Cash          38100        0.005026 
Swaps          14/06/2027  N/A          Cash          22800        0.003008 
Swaps          25/09/2023  N/A          Cash          20627        0.002721 
Swaps          25/10/2023  N/A          Cash          4679        0.000617 
Swaps          27/12/2023  N/A          Cash          76598        0.010105 
Swaps          26/02/2024  N/A          Cash          24205        0.003193 
Swaps          25/03/2024  N/A          Cash          35913        0.004738 
Swaps          25/04/2024  N/A          Cash          83196        0.010976 
Swaps          30/11/2022  N/A          Cash          53         0.000007 
Swaps          17/06/2024  N/A          Cash          657         0.000087 
Swaps          08/08/2023  N/A          Cash          171467       0.022621 
Swaps          31/07/2023  N/A          Cash          50953        0.006722 
Swaps          31/08/2023  N/A          Cash          40028        0.005281 
Swaps          28/03/2024  N/A          Cash          6858682       0.904827 
Swaps          31/08/2022  N/A          Cash          503549       0.066430 
Put Option       16/12/2022  N/A          Physical        34590        0.004563 
Sub Total 8.B2                                   29842921      3.937009%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary) 

Ultimate   Name of    % of voting rights if it  % of voting rights through financial Total of both if it 
controlling  controlled  equals or is higher than  instruments if it equals or is higher equals or is higher than 
person    undertaking  the notifiable threshold  than the notifiable threshold     the notifiable threshold 
Bank of    Merrill Lynch 
America    International                                  3.877364% 
Corporation 
Bank of    BofA 
America    Securities 
Corporation  Europe SA 
Bank of    Bank of 
America    America, 
Corporation  National 
       Association 
Bank of    BofA 
America    Securities, 
Corporation  Inc 
Bank of    U.S Trust Co 
America    of Delaware 
Corporation

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion

20-Jun-2022

13. Place Of Completion

United Kingdom

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00B7KR2P84 
Category Code: HOL 
TIDM:     EZJ 
LEI Code:   2138001S47XKWIB7TH90 
Sequence No.: 169544 
EQS News ID:  1379721 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1379721&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 20, 2022 12:30 ET (16:30 GMT)

EASYJET-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.