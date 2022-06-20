Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 20.06.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 663 internationalen Medien
Eilmeldung am Montagnachmittag! - Beträchtliches Gewinnpotenzial: Breaking News!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Dow Jones News
20.06.2022 | 19:10
219 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc: Net Asset Value (s)

DJ M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc: Net Asset Value (s)

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (MGCI) M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc: Net Asset Value (s) 20-Jun-2022 / 17:38 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (the "Company")

Net Asset Value

LEI: 549300E9W63X1E5A3N24

The Company announces that as at close of business on 31st May 2022, the unaudited cum-income net asset value per ordinary share was 97.37 pence.

For more information please visit www.mandg.co.uk/creditincomeinvestmenttrust 

All enquiries: 
M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc 
                    +44 7709 516 048 
Link Company Matters Limited, 
Company Secretary

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BFYYL325, GB00BFYYT831 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:     MGCI 
LEI Code:   549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 
Sequence No.: 169545 
EQS News ID:  1379723 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1379723&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 20, 2022 12:38 ET (16:38 GMT)

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.