Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - June 20, 2022) - New Stratus Energy Inc. (TSXV: NSE) ("New Stratus" or the "Corporation") announces that oil production in Blocks 16 and 67 in Ecuador has not been disrupted by the recent indigenous demonstrations in Ecuador. New Stratus announces that current production is approximately 15,819 barrels of oil per day. The Pompeya pumping station located outside Blocks 16 and 67 resumed normal operations on Saturday, June 18 to pump the oil to the connecting station with Oleoducto de Crudos Pesados (OCP).

New Stratus expects a peaceful resolution to the protests in the coming days and can confirm that operations at the Corporation's facilities remain at full strength.

Contact Information:

Jose Francisco Arata

Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

jfarata@newstratus.energy

Wade Felesky

President & Director

wfelesky@newstratus.energy

Mario Miranda

Chief Financial Officer

mmiranda@newstratus.energy - (416) 363-4900

