Dienstag, 21.06.2022
Breaking News: TAAT Global - die CEO-Rochade!
Hyundai Motor Company: Hyundai Motor's IONIQ 6 Teased in Concept Sketch

  • Design concept sketch previews the aerodynamically-sculpted streamliner silhouette for the new EV era
  • IONIQ 6's unique and timeless design to be fully unveiled later this month

SEOUL, South Korea, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor Company today revealed a design concept sketch of its highly anticipated IONIQ 6, the second model in Hyundai's IONIQ all-electric vehicle lineup brand.

Hyundai Motor's IONIQ 6 Teased in Concept Sketch

The concept sketch depicts the unique and streamlined silhouette of the IONIQ 6. Inspired by the company's Prophecy concept EV, IONIQ 6 will be communicated as the Electrified Streamliner with clean, simple lines and a purely aerodynamic form. The streamliner design typology evident in the sketch reflects Hyundai designers' commitment to satisfy both aesthetic and functional needs of customers in the electric mobility era.

The IONIQ 6 takes advantage of Hyundai Motor Group's Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) to provide a stretched wheelbase and optimized interior design.

In the coming days, additional IONIQ 6 teaser images will be revealed on Hyundai's official social media channels and IONIQ 6 Campaign Page (https://ioniq6.hyundai.com). Hyundai Motor will fully unveil both exterior and interior designs of its new electrified streamliner later this month.

About Hyundai Motor Company

Established in 1967, Hyundai Motor Company is present in over 200 countries with more than 120,000 employees dedicated to tackling real-world mobility challenges around the globe. Based on the brand vision 'Progress for Humanity,' Hyundai Motor is accelerating its transformation into a Smart Mobility Solution Provider. The company invests in advanced technologies such as robotics and Urban Air Mobility (UAM) to bring about revolutionary mobility solutions, while pursuing open innovation to introduce future mobility services. In pursuit of sustainable future for the world, Hyundai will continue its efforts to introduce zero emission vehicles equipped with industry-leading hydrogen fuel cell and EV technologies.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1842991/Image__Hyundai_Motor_s_IONIQ_6_Teased_in_Concept_Sketch.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1761625/Hyundai_Motor_Group_Logo.jpg

© 2022 PR Newswire
