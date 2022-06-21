Embedded World -- Ashling, a supplier of high-performance embedded software and hardware tools for the RISC-V market and Embecosm the leading supplier of RISC-V free and Open-source Compiler Toolchains today announced their partnership, now in its fifth year, continues to grow and deliver the full spectrum of development tools including Compilers, IDEs, Debuggers, SDKs and Debug and Trace probes to a broad range of customers particularly in the RISC-V market. Both companies are active members of the OpenHW Group (where they are currently collaborating on the development of a RISC-V based Development Kit and SDK) and of course RISC-V International.

In today's world, using configurable processor core IP such as RISC-V or Arm, it is possible to build highly customized devices which are designed to meet specific application needs. Off-the-shelf, "generic" software development tools will not allow full utilization of the capabilities of these devices and to get the absolute best performance, minimal power-consumption and comprehensive debug features and visibility requires a highly tailored, optimised toolset designed to take advantage of all the compelling unique features of the specific device.

The Ashling and Embecosm partnership allows rapid availability of a customized and optimized toolchain (RiscFree) for RISC-V devices including a Compiler, IDE, SDK, Heterogeneous and Homogeneous Multi-core Debugger, Simulator and Hardware Debug Trace Probes all of which are aware of and can take advantage of the devices specific features such as Multiple Cores, Microarchitecture (e.g. Instruction Set Extensions, Pipelines, Cache, Memory Configuration, Execution Ordering and Branch Prediction), Debug Features (e.g. Trace Cross-triggering, Cache OS/RTOS awareness), Co-processors and Custom Peripherals.

"We continue to be excited to have Embecosm as a long-term partner. With its market-leading cross-compiler tool chain technology and world-class development team, it is a natural extension to Ashling's Tools as a Service (TaaS) model and over our five years partnership, we have had and continue to have many satisfied customers", said Hugh O'Keeffe, CEO of Ashling

Embecosm's market-leading expertise in Compiler Toolchains and related services is a natural complement for Ashling's RISC-V tools offerings.

"We are delighted that our partnership with Ashling is already providing their RISC-V customers with a wider portfolio of services. Our combined strengths, drawing on Embecosm's track record in collaborative open-source development, are creating flexibility in the market with a wider range of delivery options to benefit the customer", commented Jeremy Bennett, CEO of Embecosm

About Ashling

Ashling have been a leading provider of Embedded Development Tools Services since 1982 with design centres in Limerick Ireland and Kochi India and sales and support offices globally. For more on our compiler offerings see here: https://www.ashling.com/services-compilers/ and on our Tools as a Service (TaaS) model see here: www.ashling.com/services-taas/

About Embecosm

Embecosm provides services developing free and Open-source (F/OSS) compilers for companies around the world ranging from architectures such as the smallest deeply embedded processors to the largest high-performance computer systems. Specialties include machine learning compilers, super-optimization, security enhanced compilers and compilers optimized to generate energy efficient code. Visit www.embecosm.com

