CoinShares Digital Securities Limited
June 21st, 2022
CoinShares Physical Staked Cosmos
CoinShares Physical Staked Matic
Sharing of Staking Rewards
CoinShares Digital Securities Limited (the "Issuer") hereby announces in accordance with Condition 5.3.2 of the Conditions of the CoinShares Digital Securities that Staking Rewards in relation to the class (the "Specified Class") specified below will be applied by a reduction in the Management Fee applicable to the Specified Class to zero and a positive daily accrual to the Coin Entitlement to the Specified Class provided in the table below. Such reduction to the Management Fee and positive daily accrual to the Coin Entitlement shall apply from the start of trading on June 21st, 2022 until a date to be specified in a further announcement in accordance with Condition 5.3.2.
Terms used in this announcement and not otherwise defined bear the same meanings as defined or used in the base prospectus of the Issuer dated April 20th, 2022 (the "Prospectus") approved by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority and Supplement No 1 thereto dated June 1st, 2022.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|CoinShares Digital Securities Limited
|2 Hill Street
|JE2 4UA St Helier
|Jersey Guernsey
|Phone:
|+44 1534513100
|E-mail:
|physical@coinshares.com
|Internet:
|https://coinshares.com/
|ISIN:
|GB00BMWB4803, GB00BNRRFW10, GB00BNRRF659, GB00BNRRFY34
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; SIX Swiss Exchange
