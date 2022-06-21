RoodMicrotec N.V.: Premium Automotive Vehicle Launched with EnSilica's Key Mixed Signal ASIC

Deventer, June 21, 2022 - RoodMicrotec N.V., a leading independent company for semiconductors supply and quality services, and EnSilica plc, a leading chip maker of mixed signal ASICs (Application Specific Integrated Circuits), today announce that they have successfully brought a mixed signal automotive ASIC to commercial production following the official launch of a new flagship vehicle by a premium automotive company. The ASIC provides key differentiating features in the chassis control of the vehicle.



As announced in 2018, RoodMicrotec was selected by EnSilica to support it in the qualification and testing of this mixed signal automotive ASIC. RoodMicrotec will undertake final testing and shipment of the ASICs for EnSilica.

EnSilica is pleased to confirm that the main production run has now commenced with the official launch of the vehicle. The production schedule for more than 2.5 million ASICs over the next 12 months has been received. The ASIC has an anticipated seven-year production life and depending on the model, there are up to 24 ASICs per vehicle.

"It has been exciting to support EnSilica in bringing this project to production over the last few years. We are now looking forward to supporting production of this device in our Nördlingen facility", says Martin Sallenhag, CEO of RoodMicrotec. "It again shows the demand for our unique combined capabilities, in depth experience and excellent track record in bringing automotive products to the market for our valued customers."

"We are delighted to be entering the full production volume of this exciting project, having successfully collaborated with RoodMicrotec over a number of years. Our joint effort across this highly technical automotive project has now resulted in successful launch of the vehicle", says Ian Lankshear, CEO of EnSilica.

About EnSilica

EnSilica is a leading fabless design house focused on custom ASIC design and supply for OEMs and system houses, as well as IC design services for companies with their own design teams. The company has world-class expertise in supplying custom RF, mmWave, mixed signal and digital ICs to its international customers in the automotive, industrial, healthcare and communications markets. The company also offers a broad portfolio of core IP covering cryptography, radar and communications systems. EnSilica has a track record in delivering high quality solutions to demanding industry standards. The company is headquartered near Oxford, UK and has a design centres across the UK and in Bangalore, India and Porto Alegre, Brazil.

Further information on EnSilica at www.ensilica.com

About RoodMicrotec

RoodMicrotec is a leading independent company for semiconductor supply and quality services. With more than 50 years of experience in the semiconductor and electronics industry, RoodMicrotec is well-established as a highly valued partner for many companies worldwide. The Company provides full-turnkey ASIC services for complex microchips that are customized to handle specific applications for individual customers. In cooperation with strong partners, RoodMicrotec manages the entire development and production flow of ASICs in the target volume, ranging from low quantities up to multiple millions per year. The turnkey solution includes project management, wafer test, assembly, final test, qualification, failure analysis and logistics. All services comply with the industrial and quality requirements of the high reliability, aerospace, automotive, healthcare and industrial sectors. RoodMicrotec's headquarter is located in Deventer, Netherlands, with operational units in Nördlingen and Stuttgart, Germany.

Further information on RoodMicrotec at www.roodmicrotec.com

Further information

Martin Sallenhag - CEO, Arvid Ladega - CFO

Telephone: +31 570 745623 Email: investor-relations@roodmicrotec.com Web: www.roodmicrotec.com

This press release is published in English and German. In case of conflict between these versions the English version shall prevail.