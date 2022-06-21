Regulatory News:
Vitura (Paris:VTR):
Aggregated presentation by day and by market
|Name of issuer
|Identification code of issuer (Legal Entity Identifier)
|Day of transaction
|Identification code of financial instrument
|Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares *
|Market (MIC Code)
|VITURA
|969500EQZGSVHQZQE212
|13/06/2022
|FR0010309096
16
33.38
|XPAR
|VITURA
|969500EQZGSVHQZQE212
|14/06/2022
|FR0010309096
14
33.20
|XPAR
|VITURA
|969500EQZGSVHQZQE212
|15/06/2022
|FR0010309096
14
33.20
|XPAR
|VITURA
|969500EQZGSVHQZQE212
|16/06/2022
|FR0010309096
15
32.40
|XPAR
|* Two-digit rounding after the decimal
|TOTAL
59
33.04
Details per transaction
|Name of issuer
|Identification code issuer (Legal Entity Identifier)
|Name of Investment Services Provider
|Identification code of Investment Services Provider
|Day/time of transaction (CET)
|Identification code of financial instrument
|Price per transaction
|Currency
|Acquired volume
|Market (MIC Code)
|Reference number of transaction
|Purpose of buy back
|VITURA
|969500EQZGSVHQZQE212
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|13/06/2022 09:08:27
|FR0010309096
33.40
EUR
14
|XPAR
|00311400969EXPA1
|Annulation d'action (réduction de capital)
|VITURA
|969500EQZGSVHQZQE212
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|13/06/2022 17:35:11
|FR0010309096
33.20
EUR
2
|XPAR
|00311554409EXPA1
|Annulation d'action (réduction de capital)
|VITURA
|969500EQZGSVHQZQE212
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|14/06/2022 14:54:06
|FR0010309096
33.20
EUR
14
|XPAR
|00311650407EXPA1
|Annulation d'action (réduction de capital)
|VITURA
|969500EQZGSVHQZQE212
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|15/06/2022 10:51:35
|FR0010309096
33.20
EUR
14
|XPAR
|00311761599EXPA1
|Annulation d'action (réduction de capital)
|VITURA
|969500EQZGSVHQZQE212
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|16/06/2022 17:28:00
|FR0010309096
32.40
EUR
15
|XPAR
|00312086028EXPA1
|Annulation d'action (réduction de capital)
