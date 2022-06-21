DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 21-Jun-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

21 June 2022

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 20 June 2022 it purchased a total of 300,000 of its ordinary shares

of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 125,000 175,000 EUR0.988 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) GBP0.849 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR0.973 GBP0.835 GBP0.841825 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR0.980574

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 701,940,268 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP (as indicated below) Euronext Dublin Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 4788 0.973 XDUB 08:17:24 00059556040TRLO0 392 0.982 XDUB 08:30:10 00059556643TRLO0 491 0.982 XDUB 08:30:10 00059556644TRLO0 4166 0.982 XDUB 08:30:10 00059556645TRLO0 1798 0.986 XDUB 08:43:02 00059557115TRLO0 4648 0.986 XDUB 08:43:02 00059557116TRLO0 3023 0.986 XDUB 08:43:02 00059557117TRLO0 5017 0.981 XDUB 08:43:02 00059557120TRLO0 4853 0.978 XDUB 08:54:02 00059557465TRLO0 1604 0.976 XDUB 09:25:27 00059558833TRLO0 2313 0.976 XDUB 09:25:27 00059558834TRLO0 59 0.976 XDUB 09:25:27 00059558835TRLO0 1288 0.976 XDUB 10:17:45 00059561285TRLO0 3560 0.976 XDUB 10:17:45 00059561286TRLO0 1989 0.975 XDUB 10:17:45 00059561288TRLO0 337 0.975 XDUB 10:17:45 00059561289TRLO0 337 0.975 XDUB 10:17:45 00059561290TRLO0 120 0.975 XDUB 10:17:45 00059561291TRLO0 875 0.975 XDUB 10:17:45 00059561292TRLO0 842 0.975 XDUB 10:17:45 00059561293TRLO0 4319 0.978 XDUB 10:35:03 00059561771TRLO0 441 0.978 XDUB 10:35:03 00059561772TRLO0 4914 0.988 XDUB 12:49:31 00059565551TRLO0 4875 0.987 XDUB 12:52:09 00059565648TRLO0 820 0.987 XDUB 12:52:20 00059565654TRLO0 1032 0.987 XDUB 12:52:20 00059565655TRLO0 3226 0.987 XDUB 12:53:43 00059565676TRLO0 4636 0.986 XDUB 12:56:39 00059565716TRLO0 4501 0.982 XDUB 12:58:09 00059565729TRLO0 4498 0.981 XDUB 14:02:41 00059567383TRLO0 3848 0.979 XDUB 14:13:29 00059567678TRLO0 495 0.979 XDUB 14:13:42 00059567682TRLO0 157 0.979 XDUB 14:16:54 00059567776TRLO0 4104 0.979 XDUB 14:16:54 00059567777TRLO0 327 0.979 XDUB 14:16:56 00059567779TRLO0 639 0.979 XDUB 14:20:49 00059567878TRLO0 4741 0.980 XDUB 15:02:35 00059569572TRLO0 2111 0.980 XDUB 15:02:35 00059569573TRLO0 3181 0.980 XDUB 15:02:35 00059569574TRLO0 2082 0.980 XDUB 15:02:35 00059569575TRLO0 2449 0.980 XDUB 15:02:35 00059569576TRLO0 2111 0.980 XDUB 15:26:31 00059570674TRLO0 3387 0.980 XDUB 15:26:31 00059570675TRLO0 2111 0.980 XDUB 15:28:21 00059570809TRLO0 2311 0.980 XDUB 15:28:21 00059570810TRLO0 1540 0.978 XDUB 16:18:03 00059575433TRLO0 4865 0.978 XDUB 16:18:03 00059575434TRLO0 4782 0.978 XDUB 16:18:03 00059575435TRLO0 1771 0.978 XDUB 16:18:03 00059575436TRLO0 455 0.978 XDUB 16:18:03 00059575437TRLO0 1771 0.978 XDUB 16:18:03 00059575438TRLO0

London Stock Exchange

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 2480 83.70 XLON 08:15:33 00059555981TRLO0 597 83.70 XLON 08:15:33 00059555980TRLO0 2390 83.70 XLON 08:15:33 00059555982TRLO0 678 83.70 XLON 08:15:33 00059555983TRLO0 3282 83.60 XLON 08:15:36 00059555988TRLO0 1975 83.90 XLON 08:23:03 00059556269TRLO0 858 83.90 XLON 08:23:03 00059556270TRLO0 262 84.40 XLON 08:31:02 00059556702TRLO0 2822 84.40 XLON 08:31:02 00059556703TRLO0 6723 84.70 XLON 08:33:03 00059556794TRLO0 2205 84.90 XLON 08:37:27 00059556923TRLO0 430 84.90 XLON 08:37:27 00059556924TRLO0 445 84.70 XLON 08:40:52 00059557041TRLO0 2190 84.70 XLON 08:40:52 00059557042TRLO0 2527 84.70 XLON 08:40:52 00059557043TRLO0 3350 84.60 XLON 08:43:02 00059557114TRLO0 1082 84.40 XLON 08:43:02 00059557118TRLO0 1685 84.40 XLON 08:43:02 00059557119TRLO0 2934 84.00 XLON 08:54:02 00059557466TRLO0 990 83.60 XLON 09:03:21 00059557792TRLO0 1611 83.60 XLON 09:03:21 00059557793TRLO0 2232 83.70 XLON 09:27:02 00059558931TRLO0 858 83.70 XLON 09:27:02 00059558932TRLO0 2400 83.60 XLON 09:57:29 00059560389TRLO0 380 83.60 XLON 09:57:29 00059560390TRLO0 331 83.60 XLON 09:57:29 00059560391TRLO0 2264 83.60 XLON 09:57:29 00059560392TRLO0 2772 83.50 XLON 10:04:12 00059560805TRLO0 2500 83.60 XLON 10:04:12 00059560806TRLO0 3113 83.80 XLON 10:17:45 00059561284TRLO0 343 83.60 XLON 10:17:45 00059561294TRLO0 3023 83.70 XLON 10:22:39 00059561417TRLO0 2727 84.00 XLON 10:35:03 00059561770TRLO0 1853 84.30 XLON 11:17:02 00059563095TRLO0 1091 84.30 XLON 11:17:02 00059563096TRLO0 3328 84.50 XLON 11:34:59 00059563420TRLO0 1424 84.50 XLON 11:45:59 00059563752TRLO0 1564 84.50 XLON 11:45:59 00059563753TRLO0 2400 84.50 XLON 12:05:28 00059564430TRLO0 145 84.50 XLON 12:05:28 00059564431TRLO0 2684 84.50 XLON 12:05:28 00059564432TRLO0 93 84.50 XLON 12:14:47 00059564692TRLO0 140 84.50 XLON 12:14:47 00059564693TRLO0 2258 84.50 XLON 12:22:02 00059564891TRLO0 404 84.50 XLON 12:22:02 00059564892TRLO0 3601 84.50 XLON 12:22:02 00059564893TRLO0 239 84.50 XLON 12:45:13 00059565489TRLO0 2891 84.50 XLON 12:45:13 00059565490TRLO0 2300 84.60 XLON 12:52:09 00059565646TRLO0 463 84.60 XLON 12:52:09 00059565647TRLO0 310 84.50 XLON 12:56:39 00059565713TRLO0 2574 84.50 XLON 12:56:39 00059565714TRLO0 2500 84.60 XLON 12:56:39 00059565715TRLO0 2500 84.20 XLON 13:30:08 00059566571TRLO0 40 84.20 XLON 13:30:08 00059566572TRLO0 3060 84.20 XLON 13:35:08 00059566801TRLO0 2153 84.20 XLON 13:58:02 00059567257TRLO0 935 84.20 XLON 13:58:02 00059567258TRLO0 2640 84.20 XLON 13:58:02 00059567259TRLO0 425 84.10 XLON 14:00:25 00059567318TRLO0 2500 84.20 XLON 14:00:25 00059567319TRLO0 162 84.20 XLON 14:00:25 00059567320TRLO0 2551 84.10 XLON 14:20:49 00059567877TRLO0 267 84.00 XLON 14:20:49 00059567879TRLO0 2279 84.00 XLON 14:20:49 00059567880TRLO0 2500 84.00 XLON 14:24:03 00059568068TRLO0 2500 84.00 XLON 14:34:03 00059568521TRLO0 11339 84.30 XLON 15:25:03 00059570605TRLO0 8686 84.30 XLON 15:32:03 00059571186TRLO0 3059 84.30 XLON 15:32:03 00059571187TRLO0 2756 84.30 XLON 15:32:03 00059571188TRLO0 72 84.10 XLON 15:33:06 00059571359TRLO0 2824 84.10 XLON 15:33:06 00059571360TRLO0 2641 83.90 XLON 15:49:09 00059572844TRLO0 516 83.80 XLON 15:51:25 00059572963TRLO0 2180 84.20 XLON 16:17:04 00059575330TRLO0 1820 84.20 XLON 16:17:04 00059575331TRLO0 4000 84.20 XLON 16:17:04 00059575332TRLO0 1204 84.20 XLON 16:17:04 00059575333TRLO0 427 84.20 XLON 16:17:18 00059575368TRLO0 819 84.00 XLON 16:18:04 00059575440TRLO0 5751 84.00 XLON 16:18:05 00059575442TRLO0 2843 84.00 XLON 16:18:11 00059575450TRLO0 158 84.00 XLON 16:18:11 00059575451TRLO0 750 83.90 XLON 16:23:14 00059575892TRLO0 556 83.90 XLON 16:23:14 00059575893TRLO0 449 83.90 XLON 16:23:14 00059575894TRLO0 169 83.90 XLON 16:23:14 00059575895TRLO0 405 83.90 XLON 16:24:35 00059576077TRLO0 343 83.90 XLON 16:24:35 00059576078TRLO0

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 Category Code: POS TIDM: CRN LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares Sequence No.: 169546 EQS News ID: 1379739 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1379739&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 21, 2022 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)