- (PLX AI) - Granges financial targets at capital markets day: profitability of 15%
- • Granges also targets profit growth 10% and leverage 1-2 times EBITDA, as well as dividend 30-50%
- • The new plan also targets continued fast progress toward climate neutrality by 2040
- • Says will launch an ambitious program 2022-2025 to build a world-leading aluminum technology company in terms of people and sustainability, safety and profitability, innovation and growth
GRANGES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de