Latécoère (Paris:LAT), a "tier 1" partner of the world's leading aircraft manufacturers, listed on Euronext Paris Compartment B, draws the market's attention to a dispatch from Agence Option Finance published today June 20, 2022, (Erratum AOF) in order to correct the error made in their dispatch published last Friday, June 17, 2022, informing of the launch of a capital increase carried out by Latécoère, whereas it was about the company Figeac Aero.

Latécoère has contacted the French Stock Exchange Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers) in that respect.

About Latécoère

As an international "Tier 1" partner of the world's major aircraft manufacturers (Airbus, Boeing, Bombardier, Dassault, Embraer and Mitsubishi Aircraft), Latécoère serves aerospace with innovative solutions for a sustainable world. The Group is active in all segments of the aeronautics industry (commercial, regional, business and military aircraft), in two areas of activity:

Aerostructures (46% of turnover): fuselage sections and doors,

Interconnection Systems (54% of turnover): wiring, electrical furniture and on-board equipment.

As of December 31, 2021, the Group employed 4,764 people in 14 different countries. Latécoère, a French limited company capitalised at €133,912,589.25 divided into 535,650,357 shares with a par value of €0.25, is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment B, ISIN Codes: FR0000032278 Reuters: LAEP.PA Bloomberg: LAT.FP.

