Industry's Smallest Wireless Modules Offered With Complete Software Platform, Development Tools, Security Framework and Design Support to Accelerate Manufacturers' Time to Market

Digi International, (NASDAQ: DGII, www.digi.com), a leading global provider of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, connectivity products and services, today extended its IoT solution portfolio with the unveiling of its new Digi ConnectCore MP1 family of system-on-modules (SOMs). The MP1 is the industry's smallest STM32MP1 SOM that integrates Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and wired connectivity without comprising design flexibility.

This solution is made complete with its Connected Device platform as well as its well-tested development tools and design support. This makes Digi ConnectCore MP1 SOMs a cost-effective wireless solution for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) seeking to reduce risk and effort in their product development. Ideal Digi ConnectCore MP1 applications include handheld products with cameras and/or displays such as medical devices, environmental test equipment, industrial human machine interfaces, or headless devices such as EV charging stations, renewable-energy controllers and others.

Leveraging both new and market-proven STM32MP1 micro processing units (MPUs) from STMicroelectronics (STM), Digi ConnectCore MP1 SOMs offer more features with a lower total cost of ownership. The form factor is smaller than a postage stamp (29x29 mm), which is ideal for form-factor-challenged applications with low-profile requirements. These off-the-shelf family of Digi ConnectCore MP1 SOMs bring scalability, compatibility and pre-certified wireless connectivity in a solution suitable for a broad range of applications in the healthcare, transportation and industrial sectors.

The unique Digi SMTplus surface-mount form factor provides design flexibility by enabling more complex applications through land grid array (LGA) pads and less complex applications using edge-castellated pads. By eliminating the need for connectors, ConnectCore SOMs shrink the bill of materials and offer greater suitability for high-vibration and harsh environment applications where connectors are prohibitive.

Small Form Factor Packed with High-Performance Features

STM32MP15x, single/dual Cortex-A7 650 MHz

Cortex-M4 companion processing core for real-time tasks (STM32MP15x only)

Pre-certified Wi-Fi 5 802.11a/b/g/n/ac Bluetooth 5.0 (including DLE) option

Up to 1 GB SLC NAND flash, up to 1 GB DDR3

Unique ultra-low power and wake-up state management

Dual 10/100/1000 Ethernet connectivity (single 10/100/1000 Eth for STM32MP15x)

Fully validated embedded Linux software platform (Digi Embedded Yocto)

Digi TrustFence embedded security framework ready-to-use security features

Off-the-shelf development board and low-cost gateway reference design

Industrial reliability and operating temperature with leading hardware warranty

"Digi ConnectCore MP1 SOMs respond to the challenge of building intelligent, connected and secure wireless products in strongly regulated markets such as the healthcare, transportation, and industrial sectors," said Andreas Burghart, Senior Product Manager with Digi. "Unlike other SOMs, Digi ConnectCore MP1 provides a scalable, highly integrated solution that encompasses a complete set of development tools, design support, software, and security building blocks to accelerate time to market. Digi also provides remote management and security services to simplify deployment and ongoing maintenance throughout the entire product lifecycle."

For more information, visit https://www.digi.com/ccmp1.

About Digi International

Digi International (NASDAQ: DGII) is a leading global provider of IoT connectivity products, services, and solutions. It helps companies create next-generation connected products and deploy and manage critical communications infrastructures in demanding environments with high levels of security and reliability. Founded in 1985, Digi has helped customers connect more than 100 million things and counting. For more information, visit www.digi.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220621005044/en/

Contacts:

Peter Ramsay

Global Results Communications

digi@globalresultspr.com

949.307.5908