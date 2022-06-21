Pharma and healthcare experts Dr Donna Lockhart and Greg Whelan join with newly created roles of Head of Medicines and Group Sales Director as business progresses

SpectrumX, a UK-based healthcare and pharmaceutical company, is pleased to announce it has strengthened its senior management team with Dr Donna Lockhart joining as Head of Medicines consultant and Greg Whelan being appointed as Group Sales Director. These newly created roles will support the company's growth as it progresses towards clinical trials and the commercial launch of its non-pharmaceutical products.

Dr Donna Lockhart Head of Medicines

Dr Donna Lockhart brings over 30 years' experience in the pharmaceutical industry, including having been Medical Director at Pfizer and Global Director of Regulatory and Medical Affairs at Reckitt Benckiser. She has significant know-how across pharmaceutical and medical device product development, medical affairs, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and quality assurance. Donna obtained her medical degree at St. Mary's Hospital in London and spent 7 years in clinical practice. She is a GMC registered physician with a B.Sc. in Clinical Pharmacology and has a Master of Business Administration.

In the role of Head of Medicines, Donna is responsible for SpectrumX's clinical programmes, including directing the SPC-069 clinical trial, which is due to commence in the coming months. SPC-069 is a potential novel treatment, based on Hypochlorous Acid ("HOCl"), for respiratory infection and is the first drug candidate in the world with broad spectrum anti-pathogenic properties. Donna is also responsible for assessing the value and prospect of various other drug candidates of Spectrum Antimicrobials Inc., the US-based developer of proprietary formulations of HOCI and associated technologies for medical applications, with a view to entering future licencing agreements.

Greg Whelan Group Sales Director

Greg Whelan's career in the healthcare sector spans over 20 years with senior sales positions at blue-chip organisations such as GlaxoSmithKline, MSD and Omnicell as well as SME consultancies. He brings significant experience of launching products, in the UK and internationally, into private healthcare, pharmacy markets and the NHS. He has consulted extensively with the NHS, including projects across communications and engagement planning and strategy. Greg is also certified by the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry as a qualified and ethical Medical Representative.

Greg is responsible for leading sales strategy and supporting sales delivery for the company's Spectricept line of sanitisers a product range aimed at hospitals and health facilities, businesses and retailers and, following the receipt of regulatory approval in due course, its pharmaceutical products. Alongside the company's marketing director, he also oversees sales strategy for the spectriSKIN product range, which is sold direct to consumers.

Damien Hancox, CEO Co-Founder of Spectrum X, said: "With our upcoming pharmaceutical clinical trials and launch of our non-pharmaceutical products, the addition of Donna and Greg will be of great value to SpectrumX. Donna's proven expertise in clinical drug development will be instrumental in ensuring that we are best positioned for success while Greg has an impressive record of aggressively growing sales. We look forward to benefiting from their experience as we continue to progress towards bringing our products to market."

Dr Donna Lockhart, Head of Medicines at SpectrumX, added: "SpectrumX is developing innovative solutions to illnesses within the medical sphere and it is exciting to join such a progressive company. I am keen to get underway with the SPC-069 clinical trial programme along with the evaluation of new drug candidates that have the potential to play a substantial role in the treatment of serious illnesses."

Greg Whelan, Group Sales Director at SpectrumX, commented: "I am delighted to join the team at SpectrumX at this pivotal time as it approaches the commercial launch of its consumer HOCI-based products. I am very much looking forward to working with the incredible team and to market these ground-breaking solutions for the healthcare community."

About SpectrumX

SpectrumX is a UK-based healthcare and pharmaceuticals company focused on bringing to market a ground-breaking respiratory therapy (SPC-069) and the roll out of the most powerful hand sanitiser in the world to the NHS and other healthcare clients. Both products utilise unique patent pending HOCl formulations. HOCl is naturally occurring in human's white blood cells and is a key contributor to mankind's evolution and protection over millions of years. It is human safe whilst also being the most effective disinfectant known to mankind. To learn more about SpectrumX click here.

