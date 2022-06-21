

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Mercedes-Benz Group AG (DDAIF.PK) appointed Paul Gao to the newly created position of Chief Strategy Officer, effective July 1, 2022. He was was most recently a Senior Partner at McKinsey & Company in Hong Kong.



'Paul is a proven strategist with exceptional analytical skills. He has close to 30 years of auto industry experience and essential know-how about China and other Asian growth markets,' said Ola Källenius, Chief Executive of Mercedes-Benz Group AG.



The Group noted that a central part of Paul Gao's role will be to incorporate the specific requirements and insights of key Asian markets into strategic business decisions at Mercedes-Benz.







