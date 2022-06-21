

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Monks Investment Trust plc. (MNKS.L) reported that its net return on ordinary activities after taxation for the year ended 30 April 2022 was negative 623.20 million pounds or 264.91 pence per share compared to net return of 1.08 billion pounds or 473.25 pence per share in the previous year.



Income grew to 27.81 million pounds from 22.53 million pounds in the prior year.



The company said its board is recommending that a single final dividend of 2.35 pence be paid, compared to 2.0 pence last year.



The company said its board remain confident in the investment approach and optimistic about the future.







