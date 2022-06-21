CoinShares Lists CoinShares Physical Staked Matic & CoinShares Physical Staked Cosmos ETPs with 5.0% p.a. Staking Rewards

Newly listed ETPs are 100% physically-backed and feature reduced management fees of 0.0% p.a.

June 21, 2022 | SAINT HELIER, Jersey - CoinShares ("the Company") (Nasdaq First North Growth Market: CS; US OTCQX: CNSRF), Europe's largest digital asset investment firm with US$1.6bn* in AUM, today announced the addition of two physically-backed ETPs to their growing range of staked ETPs listed on Germany's main market Xetra.

Both CoinShares Physical Staked Matic (Ticker: CPYG) and CoinShares Physical Staked Cosmos (Ticker: COMS) leverage the Company's proprietary technology platform, Galata, to provide investors with exposure to the underlying cryptocurrency plus an additional yield of 5.0% p.a.

CoinShares Physical Staked Matic

Management Fee: Reduced to 0.0% p.a.

Staking Reward: 5.0% p.a.

ISIN: GB00BNRRB013

Ticker: CPYG

WKN: A3GVCY

MATIC is the native token of Polygon; a Proof of Stake blockchain tied to the Ethereum network which offers a suite of scaling solutions to help make Ethereum faster and cheaper while preserving most of the decentralised features and security benefits. Its future scaling solutions range from rollups that bundle and process transactions, to data layers where users can store transaction data cheaply.



CoinShares Physical Staked Cosmos

Management Fee: Reduced to 0.0% p.a.

Staking Reward: 5.0% p.a.

ISIN: GB00BNRRF980

Ticker: COMS

WKN: A3GY73





Launched in 2019, Cosmos is the world's largest ecosystem of interconnected chains. Cosmos is a Proof of Stake network that allows users to create their own blockchains with their easy-to-use software development kit. There are dozens of individual blockchains running with the Cosmos architecture and moving forward, Cosmos can be used to secure many of these chains. In return for securing the services on the Cosmos Hub, transaction fees and staking rewards are distributed to Cosmos stakers.

Frank Spiteri, CoinShares' Chief Revenue Officer, commented on the news, "With CoinShares' Staked ETPs investors are gaining exposure not only to the price of the underlying cryptocurrency, but also the additional yield associated with participating in that blockchain's security. We are delighted with the positive feedback we've received around our staked crypto ETPs so far, and it is our expertise and experience within crypto markets, and crypto foundations which makes innovations like this possible within our products."

According to their website, CoinShares' Staked ETPs are built to allow the Issuer to share staking rewards with investors by both a) reducing the management fee and b) increasing the Coin Entitlement of the ETP each day, as staking awards accrue.

The Issuer formally announced on June 21, 2022 a reduction in the management fees to 0.0% p.a. and additional Staking Rewards of 5.0% for both the Matic and Cosmos ETPs.

CoinShares also notes that staked coins do not move from the secure custodian where they are stored, and the ETPs remain 100% physically backed at all times.

*As of June 17, 2022

About the CoinShares Group

CoinShares is Europe's largest digital asset investment firm, managing billions of assets on behalf of a global client base. Our mission is to expand access to the digital asset ecosystem by pioneering new financial products and services that provide investors with trust and transparency when accessing this new asset class. CoinShares is publicly listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market under ticker CS and the OTCQX under the ticker CNSRF.

To learn more about CoinShares, please visit: www.coinshares.com

CoinShares Media Contact

Jay Morakis

+1 646 859 5951

press@coinshares.com