Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 21.06.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 663 internationalen Medien
Pennystock auf dem Weg zur Milliardenbewertung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
21.06.2022 | 09:45
56 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cato Networks: Cato SASE Cloud Becomes First SASE Platform with Network-based Ransomware Protection

Machine learning algorithms detect and prevent the spread of ransomware across Cato customer networks, creating a multilayered enterprise ransomware defense

TEL AVIV, Israel, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cato Networks, provider of the world's first SASE platform, introduced today network-based ransomware protection for the Cato SASE Cloud. Using heuristic algorithms and deep network insight, Cato detects and prevents the spread of ransomware across the enterprise without having to deploy endpoint agents. Infected machines are identified and immediately isolated for remediation.