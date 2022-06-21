Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: SRV YHTIOT OYJ: NEW SHARES

EXCHANGE NOTICE, JUNE 21, 2022 SHARES (Record Id 203034) SRV YHTIOT OYJ: NEW SHARES A maximum of 348,056,400 new shares (SRV1VN0122) of the share issue of SRV Yhtiot Oyj will be traded as new shares as of June 22, 2022. Identifiers of the new shares: Trading code: SRV1VN0122 ISIN code: FI4000523618 Orderbook id: 259082 Market Segment: OMX HEL Equities CCP Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table Listing date: June 22, 2022 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260