Dienstag, 21.06.2022
Pennystock auf dem Weg zur Milliardenbewertung?
GlobeNewswire
21.06.2022 | 09:53
72 Leser
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: SRV YHTIOT OYJ: NEW SHARES

EXCHANGE NOTICE, JUNE 21, 2022 SHARES (Record Id 203034)

SRV YHTIOT OYJ: NEW SHARES

A maximum of 348,056,400 new shares (SRV1VN0122) of the share issue of SRV
Yhtiot Oyj will be traded as new shares as of June 22, 2022. 

Identifiers of the new shares:

Trading code: SRV1VN0122
ISIN code: FI4000523618
Orderbook id: 259082
Market Segment: OMX HEL Equities CCP
Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table
Listing date: June 22, 2022

Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
