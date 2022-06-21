American Airlines Cargo Partners with IBS Software to Fast-Track WebCargo Integration

ATLANTA, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- American Airlines Cargo has taken another major step forward in the digitalization of its cargo operations by deploying IBS Software's latest iPartner Customer (iPC) solution to allow seamless, fast integration with leading digital marketplace WebCargo, a Freightos Group company.

IBS Software's iPartner Customer platform is equipped with out-of-the-box APIs that allow faster integration of airline cargo sales and distribution offerings. The deployment allows American Airlines Cargo to take advantage of the business opportunities provided by WebCargo, ultimately delivering enhanced reach to a wider customer base. iPC's real-time data exchange empowers American Airlines Cargo to define and better control its distribution strategy by providing critical features such as smart filtering and configurable business rules.

IBS Software's vision for iPC is to enable carriers to leverage a highly flexible and scalable platform, with an out-of-the-box capability to integrate digital sales channels. This design philosophy enabled the entire lifecycle of the integration between American Airlines Cargo and Freightos to be achieved in a matter of weeks.

The iPartner solutions was developed with a vision to enable airlines to digitize their integration capabilities with suppliers and partners and leverage the digitalisation boom in the industry to achieve tangible business benefits like better customer engagement, faster sales cycles and reduced operational costs.

"At American Airlines Cargo, we are 100% committed to driving operational excellence through digital technology. Working with IBS Software on our integration with WebCargo enables us to provide our customers with an enhanced digital booking experience and access to the real-time rates and capacity that WebCargo offers, as well as expand our reach to new customers," said Roger Samways, Vice President Commercial for American Airlines Cargo. "We're excited to continue our partnership with IBS Software and tap into their unrivalled experience and expertise as we both aim to drive growth in the air cargo sector through digitalization."

"Modernizing the air cargo industry through digital technology is critical to its continued growth, and American Airlines Cargo is a trailblazer. We are thrilled to further our partnership with them with this exciting new venture as they continue their journey to transform the service and experience they provide customers," commented Ashok Rajan, Head of Cargo & Logistics Solutions at IBS Software.

AA Cargo's deployment of the iPartner solution is the latest milestone in its longstanding strategic relationship with IBS Software to transform its business through innovative digital technology. To access a case study on the impact, click here.

About IBS Software

IBS Software is a leading SaaS solutions provider to the travel industry globally, managing mission-critical operations for customers in the aviation, tour & cruise and hospitality industries. IBS Software's solutions for the aviation industry cover fleet & crew operations, aircraft maintenance, passenger services, loyalty programs, staff travel and air-cargo management. IBS Software also runs a real time B2B and B2C distribution platform providing hotel room inventory, rates and availability to a global network of hospitality companies and channels. For the tour and cruise industry, IBS provides a comprehensive, customer-centric, digital platform that covers onshore, online and on-board solutions. IBS Software is a Blackstone portfolio company and operates from 15 offices across the world. Further information can be found at https://www.ibsplc.com/.

