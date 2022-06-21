Fortescue Future Industries and Woodside have been selected as the two finalists in the race to develop what could be one of the world's largest green hydrogen projects - a 600 MW facility in New Zealand.From pv magazine Australia After 80 companies expressed in the project last year, the shortlist has been whittled down to two, with billionaire Andrew "Twiggy" Forrest's Fortescue Future Industries (FFI) facing off against gas giant Woodside. The pair are now entering final negotiations to develop the reportedly AUD 4.5 billion ($3.1 billion) project. Southern Green Hydrogen, which proposed ...

