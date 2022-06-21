DJ AMUNDI MSCI CHINA ESG LEADERS SELECT - UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI MSCI CHINA ESG LEADERS SELECT - UCITS ETF DR (C) (CNEU) AMUNDI MSCI CHINA ESG LEADERS SELECT - UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 21-Jun-2022 / 10:26 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: AMUNDI MSCI CHINA ESG LEADERS SELECT - UCITS ETF DR (C)

DEALING DATE: 20/06/2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 36.4612

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4753269

CODE: CNEU

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU2343997487 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CNEU Sequence No.: 169748 EQS News ID: 1380277 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1380277&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 21, 2022 04:26 ET (08:26 GMT)