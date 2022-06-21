MENZIES(JOHN) PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

John Menzies plc

(the "Company")



Director/PDMR Shareholding

21 June 2022

Notification of a Transaction by a Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMR")

The following notification is made pursuant to Article 19(3) of the Market Abuse Regulation:

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Lakestreet Capital Partners AG 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Person closely associated with Christian Kappelhoff-Wulff, a Non-executive Director of the Company b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name John Menzies plc b) LEI 5493008LNN1X4R79PJ89 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Ordinary shares of £0.25 each

ISIN CODE: GB0005790059 b) Nature of the transaction Disposal of ordinary shares of £0.25 each in the Company c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 595 pence 50,000 594.7 pence 50,000 593.4 pence 50,000 590.1 pence 50,000 590 pence 250,00 591 pence 50,000 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price

500,000



592.3 pence e) Date of the transaction 2022-06-20 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

For further information, please contact:

John Geddes

Director of Corporate Affairs & Group Company Secretary

+44 (0) 131 459 8018