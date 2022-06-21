Anzeige
Dienstag, 21.06.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 663 internationalen Medien
6,9007,05012:16
PR Newswire
21.06.2022 | 11:03
MENZIES(JOHN) PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

MENZIES(JOHN) PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, June 21

John Menzies plc
(the "Company")


Director/PDMR Shareholding

21 June 2022

Notification of a Transaction by a Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMR")

The following notification is made pursuant to Article 19(3) of the Market Abuse Regulation:

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameLakestreet Capital Partners AG
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusPerson closely associated with Christian Kappelhoff-Wulff, a Non-executive Director of the Company
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameJohn Menzies plc
b)LEI5493008LNN1X4R79PJ89
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of £0.25 each


ISIN CODE: GB0005790059
b)Nature of the transactionDisposal of ordinary shares of £0.25 each in the Company
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
595 pence50,000
594.7 pence50,000
593.4 pence50,000
590.1 pence50,000
590 pence250,00
591 pence50,000
d)

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume

Price

500,000

592.3 pence
e)Date of the transaction2022-06-20
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange (XLON)

For further information, please contact:

John Geddes
Director of Corporate Affairs & Group Company Secretary
+44 (0) 131 459 8018

© 2022 PR Newswire
