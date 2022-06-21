- (PLX AI) - FlatexDEGIRO says to achieve revenues of EUR 400 million to EUR 440 million in 2022.
- • Consensus was for EUR 480 million
- • FlatexDEGIRO sees expected number of completed transactions of 75 to 85 million this year
- • Average revenue per transaction is expected to be significantly above the previous year's level (2021: EUR 4.59) at well over EUR 5
- • Also expects to achieve an Adjusted EBITDA margin at the previous year's level for the full year 2022 (2021: 42.4 percent)
