Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 21.06.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 663 internationalen Medien
Pennystock auf dem Weg zur Milliardenbewertung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
21.06.2022 | 11:05
92 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: LIQUIDITY PROVISION FOR THE ASUNTOSALKKU OYJ'S SHARE STARTS

EXCHANGE NOTICE 21 JUNE 2022 SHARES

LIQUIDITY PROVISION FOR THE ASUNTOSALKKU OYJ'S SHARE STARTS

The liquidity provision agreement between Asuntosalkku Plc and Erik Penser Bank
AB meets the requirements set for the liquidity provision at Nasdaq Helsinki.
The liquidity provision relates to the share of Asuntosalkku Oyj as of June 22,
2022. 

Company name: Asuntosalkku Plc
Trading code: ASUNTO
ISIN code:FI4000517602
Orderbook id: 259601
Liquidity Provider (LP): Erik Penser Bank AB
Liquidity Provision starts: 22 June 2022



Nasdaq Helsinki
Global Listing Services
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.