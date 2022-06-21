Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: LIQUIDITY PROVISION FOR THE ASUNTOSALKKU OYJ'S SHARE STARTS

EXCHANGE NOTICE 21 JUNE 2022 SHARES LIQUIDITY PROVISION FOR THE ASUNTOSALKKU OYJ'S SHARE STARTS The liquidity provision agreement between Asuntosalkku Plc and Erik Penser Bank AB meets the requirements set for the liquidity provision at Nasdaq Helsinki. The liquidity provision relates to the share of Asuntosalkku Oyj as of June 22, 2022. Company name: Asuntosalkku Plc Trading code: ASUNTO ISIN code:FI4000517602 Orderbook id: 259601 Liquidity Provider (LP): Erik Penser Bank AB Liquidity Provision starts: 22 June 2022 Nasdaq Helsinki Global Listing Services